Browns Make Final Call on Nick Chubb’s Status as Camp Opens

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list as he rebounds from knee surgery.

The Browns officially placed Chubb and six other players on injury lists on Wednesday, July 24, at the start of training camp. All the players on the lists remain on the active roster and can be activated anytime after passing a physical.

Chubb is rebounding from a devastating knee injury he suffered in Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. It required two separate surgeries to repair both his ACL and MCL, the latest coming in November.

It may be a long shot, but it leaves the door open for Chubb to potentially be active for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys on September 8.

He could still be moved to the reserve/PUP list, which means he wouldn’t count against the active roster but would have to miss the first four games. For now, the Browns are holding out hope that he can return early in the season.

Browns RB Nick Chubb Using Doubters as Motivation

It’s the second significant knee injury Chubb has dealt with in his career. He injured the same knee in college. The four-time Pro Bowler said recently that he’s used those who doubt him as motivation during his recovery.

“I see everything,” Chubb said during minicamp in June. “It’s not the first time someone has counted me out, so I’ve been here before, and I’m not really paying much attention to it. But I do see it, and I’m just focusing on getting better.”

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has also thrown his support behind Chubb.

“No one on our team ever doubted Chubb,” Deshaun Watson told cleveland.com on July 17. “If you have any doubt in Chubb, I think you’re supporting the wrong organization. Or anybody on this team. This culture is where it needs to be and it’s going in the right direction.”

Chubb has collected 6,511 yards and 48 touchdowns in 77 career games — all with the Browns. He’s averaging 84.6 yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry. That’s hard to replicate, but the Browns have some depth to keep the boat afloat if Chubb misses time.

Cleveland brought in free agents D’Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines. Foreman is expected to play the Kareem Hunt-type role, while Hines is more known for his pass-catching and kick-return abilities. They’ll join Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. in the Cleveland backfield.

Browns CB Greg Newsome Also Placed on PUP List

Chubb was not the only notable name to open camp on the PUP list. Hines (knee) and cornerback Greg Newsome II (hamstring) were placed on the on active/non-football injury (NFI) list.

Safety D’Anthony Bell (shin), offensive tackles Jack Conklin (knee) and Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee), and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (knee) are on the active/PUP list.

The Browns are spending the first week of training camp at The Greenbrier, a resort in West Virginia. Cleveland’s first preseason game is on August 10 against the Green Bay Packers.