Browns Predicted to Cut Ties With 4-Time All-Pro in Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns will have to make a decision on the future of Nick Chubb this offseason. Chubb, when he’s healthy, has been one of the top running backs in the NFL over the past few years.

Unfortunately, Chubb has now had two straight season-ending injuries. Those injuries came at the worst time for both sides. Chubb, a free agent, would’ve loved to show he’s still an elite running back. The Browns, who could’ve used Chubb in the playoffs last year and this season, were without their best back.

All in all, it’s a challenging situation for both sides and unless the Browns could re-sign him to a very cheap deal, he might’ve played his final game in Cleveland.

Tyler Brooke of The 33rd Team believes that will be the case, predicting the Browns will cut ties with Chubb this offseason.

“After such an exciting start to his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns, Nick Chubb’s time with the team that drafted him could be coming to an end. The Browns took Chubb in the second round in 2018, and he quickly became a star. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro in 2022, but a devastating leg injury just two games into the 2023 season kept him off of the field until the second half of this season.

“Chubb will be hitting free agency this year, and while he likely won’t have a hot market for his services this offseason, the Browns will have trouble keeping their veteran running back around, given their cap constraints with Deshaun Watson still under contract,” Brooke wrote on January 6.

Chubb is More Than a Great Player for the Browns

The four-time All-Pro has done nothing but impress during his time with the Cleveland Browns. Outside of the injuries Chubb has dealt with, he’s been nothing but an excellent player and person.

From 2019 to 2022, he earned all four of his All-Pro nods, rushing for 5,345 yards, 40 touchdowns, and averaging 5.3 yards per carry. That’s elite production and something the Browns would love to have moving forward, but it’s uncertain if he’ll ever return to the player he once was after these injuries.

Still, that doesn’t take away from who Chubb was as a player and person for the Browns. Head coach Kevin Stefanski made that a point of emphasis after Chubb went down with a broken foot.

“I’ve gotten to have a first-row seat to what he’s been able to do. I can’t tell you how much I respect him as person, what he means to this football team. So really, really disappointed about this injury,” Stefanski said in December, according to Mark Puleo and Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

“Does not change the fact that he continues to inspire this football team with how he approaches every single day. I know this is another obstacle that he will overcome.”

What Will Chubb’s Market Look Like?

There are a few buy-low candidates on the free agency market this offseason. Chubb, however, could be at the top of that list. The Cleveland Browns should speak with his camp and see what he’s looking for, but there will likely be multiple teams looking to do the same.

If a team would be willing to give Chubb a chance, and he stays healthy, that could be all he needs to get back on track.

The injuries bring worries, but he’s still a former superstar. There will certainly be suitors because of that.