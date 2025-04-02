Browns Trade Pitch Moves No. 2 for Massive Haul

The second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is one of the most significant decisions of the cycle. The Cleveland Browns have an asset, and, thankfully, it seems like the front office finally understands that.

The Browns haven’t made many right decisions over the past few years, but the second overall pick can’t add to that list. If anything, the Browns need to be smart here and make the safe pick.

They’re in a position where they could get creative and take a quarterback, but if they don’t love anybody available, they need to trade the pick and get other assets.

Cleveland’s cap situation is one of the worst in the NFL, and adding cheap, young rookie contracts should be their plan.

In a proposed trade from TWSN’s Marissa Myers, they’d do just that, moving the second overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for the eighth overall pick, a 2025 second, two 2025 fifth-round picks, and a 2026 fourth.

“For the Panthers, they could look to stay put as their biggest need is on the defensive side of the ball and it is a deep class for defensive players. For Carolina though, the ability to add a player like Travis Hunter becomes an opportunity that they can’t pass up on.

“The Panthers would be able to have Hunter be the franchise cornerstone they need on defense to pair opposite Jaycee Horn and improve a secondary that allowed 3,820 yards, and 35 touchdowns through the air last season,” Myers wrote.

Browns Would Love to Find QB

The Cleveland Browns seem to understand that they need a franchise quarterback. The ownership finally admitted that the Deshaun Watson trade was a disaster, citing their need for a franchise quarterback.

There’s a scenario where the Browns could believe they have a franchise quarterback available with the second pick, but owner Jimmy Haslam said the team isn’t going to force anything. If Haslam stays true to his words, that’s excellent news for the Browns. However, as Cleveland fans know, he doesn’t always stick to what he says.

“It would be great if we could get ‘the quarterback,’ but we’re not going to force it,” Haslam said, according to 247 Sports’ Fred Greetham. “We’re going to be patient, and we’re going to try to accumulate as many really good football players as we can.”

Where Could They Go if They Stay At No. 2?

If the Cleveland Browns keep the second pick, there has to be a reason behind it. If they believe whoever is available at No. 2 could be a potential franchise player one day, there’s no reason not to select said player. According to Haslam’s words, it sounds like that’s what the Browns plan is.

“I think the message is if the right person’s there, we’re going to take him,” Haslam said. “If not, we’ll figure it out for a year or two until we get the right person. And I just keep saying, we need good football players. There’s good football players in this draft and we got to make sure we get the right ones for us.”

Until decisions are made, there will be questions about what the Browns do. Rightfully so, too, as this organization has made multiple bad decisions in recent history.