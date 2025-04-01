Hi, Subscriber

Browns Fans Rejoice Over Latest Deshaun Watson Update

The Cleveland Browns admitted the move for Deshaun Watson was a swing and a miss.
The Cleveland Browns are finally owning up to the Deshaun Watson fiasco — and fans couldn’t be happier to close the chapter.

In March 2022, the Browns traded three first-round draft picks and additional selections to the Houston Texans for Watson, subsequently signing him to a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract — the largest guaranteed sum in NFL history at the time.

Watson’s stint in Cleveland has been defined by controversy, inconsistency, and injury. After serving an 11-game suspension in 2022 for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, he started just 19 games across three seasons, finishing with a 9–10 record. In that span, he threw for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions — far from the elite production expected from a $230 million quarterback.

Injuries only compounded the disappointment. A fractured shoulder ended his 2023 season, and last season, he suffered a torn Achilles in October. Three months later, he re-injured the same tendon and is expected to miss most of next season.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam acknowledged for the first time on Monday that the trade was an expensive failure that the team is still paying for.

“Let’s address the elephant in the room,” Haslam told reporters at the NFL Annual Meeting in Florida. “We took a big swing and miss with Deshaun. We thought we had the quarterback, we didn’t and we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him. So we’ve got to dig ourselves out of that hole.”

Browns Fans Call Team’s Statement on Deshaun Watson ‘Bold’

Watson is under contract through the 2026 season, which makes Haslam’s statement very interesting. It’s unknown what the Browns plan to do with Watson, but it’s unlikely he’ll start another game in Cleveland.

Browns fans were stunned to hear Haslam’s very direct comments on Watson.

“I was thinking the exact same thing,” one fan said. “Pretty ballsy for ownership to talk junk while the dude is STILL under contract.”

Another added: “Finally taking accountability. That’s a good first step and tells us Watson will never see the field in Cleveland again.”

Haslam also said that he and his wife, co-owner Dee Haslam, should be held accountable for the failed move.

“Listen, I’ve said this I think numerous times: the Deshaun Watson [decision] was an entire organization decision and it ends with Dee (Haslam) and I. So hold us accountable,” Jimmy Haslam said.

Browns Not Forcing QB Decision in Draft

The Browns have yet to find a viable solution to move forward from Watson. Kenny Pickett is the only healthy quarterback on the roster. The team traded for Pickett in March, bringing him over from the Philadelphia Eagles. Pickett has been told he’ll be in the mix to start, but the Browns will be bringing in other options.

The Browns’ clearest route to finding their next quarterback is through the draft. Cleveland holds the No. 2 overall pick. While the Browns could move on a quarterback in that spot, Haslam is not pushing a passer if it’s not right.

“It would be great if we could get the quarterback, but we’re not going to force it,” Haslam said. “We’re going to be patient, and we’re going to try to accumulate as many really good football players as we can.”

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders have been dubbed as the top two quarterbacks available. Jalen Milroe, Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough are options that could be available in the later rounds.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

