Not Ready for Primetime? Browns Snubbed with NFL Schedule Release

The Cleveland Browns have been snatching up headlines since the 2025 NFL Draft with their selection of Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round.

Despite being the son of a player with the nickname Primetime, it appears Shedeur will not be receiving that type of national exposure this season after the release of the 2025 NFL schedule.

Browns Scheduled for No Primetime Games for 2025 NFL Season

The Cleveland Browns were picking at No. 2 overall for a reason after their disappointing 3-14 record last year. This likely played a big role in the NFL choosing not to schedule the franchise to any of the primetime games for this upcoming season.

The only other team who wasn’t scheduled to a primetime game in 2025 was the New Orleans Saints, who have an aging roster and big questions at quarterback entering the first year under new head coach Kellen Moore.

Despite the down year in 2024, it is still a bit surprising to see that Cleveland didn’t get one single primetime game this upcoming year considering they play in a division loaded with MVP caliber QB talent (Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow) while boasting the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett, on the roster.

Additionally, the Browns quarterback saga could get very interesting this season with a pair of rookie quarterbacks (Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel) vying for playing time with a trio of veterans in Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Deshaun Watson.

In addition to facing off against Lamar and Burrow twice this season, the Browns are also scheduled to square off against a high-powered Detroit Lions offense on September 28th and the reigning league MVP Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on December 21st.

The Browns made the playoffs two seasons ago on the heels of a magical final month under center from Flacco, but ultimately were eliminated in the AFC Wild Card Round by the Houston Texans.

Could the Browns Matchup Against the Tennessee Titans on December 7th Feature a Showdown of Rookie Quarterbacks?

If you were keeping tabs on the countless number of mock drafts entering the 2025 NFL Draft, you likely heard Shedeur Sanders’ name called shortly after Cam Ward for months.

Despite Sanders falling all the way to the fifth round of the draft, this matchup could still feature two rookie signal callers entering the final month of the 2025 NFL season — if the Browns season is lost by that point.

Ward was taken No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans and should be the starting quarterback for majority — if not the entirety — of this year.

If the Browns find themselves out of playoff contention in a loaded AFC by Week 14, then it is completely plausible that head coach Kevin Stefanski decides to give a rookie signal caller a look under center.

Of course, there is no guarantee that rookie QB will be Sanders, considering the organization took Dillon Gabriel two rounds earlier in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Another unknown variable entering the season is what the team plans to do with Deshaun Watson, who could be ready to play at some point this year once he recovers from a torn Achilles.

Despite the Browns having one of the most fascinating quarterback situations in the league at the current moment, the NFL didn’t find their situation interesting enough to feature them for a primetime game this season.