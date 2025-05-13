Shedeur Sanders Issues Bold Message on Browns QB Battle

Shedeur Sanders is well aware of the Cleveland Browns’ tortured history at quarterback and he’s determined to rewrite it.

Since rejoining the NFL in 1999, the Browns have cycled through 40 different starting quarterbacks, a carousel that has become synonymous with the franchise’s struggles. From highly drafted prospects like Baker Mayfield and Brady Quinn to journeymen and late-round gambles, Cleveland has explored nearly every option in its pursuit of consistency under center. Sanders believes he can be the one to finally change the narrative.

Once considered a potential first-round selection, Sanders slid to the fifth round of the draft, where Cleveland took a chance on the former Colorado standout. Despite his unexpected fall, Sanders has arrived in Cleveland with his familiar confidence.

“I understand, really, I feel like the Browns fans, they just want something to hope for, and they’ve been wanting it so long,” Sanders told Nathan Zegura on Cleveland Browns Daily. “So finally, you know, I’m here to change that. I’m here to actually give them what they want.”

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Looking to Win Over Locker Room

Sanders arrived at Browns rookie minicamp over the weekend to considerable buzz. While his on-field performance earned praise, he made it clear that his focus extends into the locker room.

“Establish myself, first in the locker room, first around the building. Have everybody understand me, and create great dialogue between everybody. Just be a good teammate, honestly,” Sanders said.

The former Jackson State and Colorado quarterback has faced criticism for his confident — and at times brash — demeanor, much of it tied to his time playing under his Hall of Fame father, Deion Sanders. Still, he doesn’t believe he brings any red flags as he sets his sights on earning a starting role.

“I work hard and and I love the game of football. That’s all you really need to know,” Sanders said. “And you know, I ain’t disrespectful. I don’t have off the field problems. So those main three things is going to equal success.”

Shedeur Sanders Thankful for Chance With Browns

Sanders has not dwelled on his draft slide. Instead he’s used it as motivation and is happy to be in Cleveland.

“I’m just thankful for an opportunity,” Sanders said during rookie minicamp. “Things could have been a lot worse, but I’m here smiling in front of you all at this facility right now.

“I just find something I want to perfect and just perfect it to the best of my abilities and that’s all I really focus on. Just being there, just being a leader, being a great teammate, doing what I need to do, whenever it is.”

Sanders is set to compete for the starting job alongside fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel — a third-round pick — and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. While the Browns have kept details of the quarterback competition under wraps, Sanders has made a good first impression.