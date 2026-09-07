Browns Open Door to Shedeur Sanders Demotion

Shedeur Sanders already lost one job to Deshaun Watson, and another setback could be waiting when the Cleveland Browns arrive in Jacksonville.

The potential move would not necessarily change how Cleveland views Sanders in the long term. However, it could leave him with an unexpected designation for the season opener.

Browns head coach Todd Monken acknowledged Monday that rookie Taylen Green could have a specialized package against the Jacksonville Jaguars. To do so, the Browns may choose to relegate Sanders to the emergency quarterback spot for Week 1.

“Could be. There could be a package where we have him,” Monken said.

Green’s rare athleticism makes him an intriguing option in short-yardage, red-zone and wildcat situations. The 6-foot-6 quarterback ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds and flashed that speed during Cleveland’s preseason finale.

Green rushed eight times for 66 yards and helped lead a 98-yard touchdown drive against the New England Patriots. He also completed 5 of 7 passes for 27 yards in his only preseason appearance.

Browns Face Early QB Decision With Shedeur Sanders

Finding a game-day role for Green would come with a complication. Under the NFL’s emergency quarterback rule, he could not enter for a specialized package if Cleveland designated him as its inactive emergency passer. The Browns would have to make Green an active player for the matchup for him to contribute. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com outlined what the Browns are weighing.

“If the Browns hope to use Green in the wildcat and other special situations, they might have to make him their No. 2 in Jacksonville,” Cabot said. “If they don’t want to take that risk given Watson’s injury history, they could always activate all three of them, with Sanders serving as the backup and Green the special packages QB.”

Browns Remain Bullish on Shedeur Sanders

A temporary game-day demotion would not necessarily mean Green has overtaken Sanders as the primary option to replace Watson. Sanders pushed Watson throughout training camp and made the competition close enough that Monken waited until after Cleveland’s second preseason game to name his starter.

The second-year quarterback completed 15 of 22 passes for 153 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during the preseason. He was particularly sharp against the Buffalo Bills, completing his first eight attempts and leading a touchdown drive.

Sanders finished that game 9-of-11 for 74 yards. His only interception came on a tipped pass in the red zone.

His preseason progress followed an uneven rookie campaign. Sanders made seven starts in 2025, completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Cleveland went 3-4 in those games.

Monken: Shedeur Sanders Has Closed Gap

Monken offered an encouraging assessment of Sanders and his future after choosing Watson.

“Shedeur has closed that gap, for sure, and that’s a credit to him, and we look forward to Shedeur continuing to grow as a player,” Monken said on August 24.

Monken later described Sanders as a sponge who should continue making significant strides with more experience.

“I’m excited about the long game for him,” Monken said.

Watson has gone 9-10 in 19 starts since arriving in Cleveland. He has not played in a regular-season game since October 2024 and missed all of last season after undergoing two surgeries on his right Achilles.

The Browns begin with road games against the Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before hosting the Carolina Panthers on September 27. The home opener has become an obvious pressure point. Watson already heard boos during the preseason. The reaction could become much louder if Cleveland returns home at 0-2 with an offense struggling to score, opening the door for Sanders to take over.