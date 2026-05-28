Browns’ Myles Garrett Communications Raise Concerns

Increasingly this offseason, the question of whether the Cleveland Browns are still maintaining good relations with star pass-rusher Myles Garrett has blossomed and persisted. The trail of bread crumbs that might lead you to believe the relationship has taken a sour turn–and that a trade won’t be hard to find– is not hard to follow. Consider:

The Browns made an odd contract adjustment with Garrett in March to push back a payment, a move that makes Garrett easier to trade. The team has offered no explanation for the adjustment.

Garrett has been skipping Browns OTAs, which is not a clear sign of a trade, but he has not yet bothered to meet new head coach Todd Monken despite having visited Cleveland at least once for a Cavaliers game this spring.

Garrett was not particularly happy that the organization lost defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who was thought to have the inside track on the head-coaching job that went to Monken. Schwartz angrily bolted the team, and Garrett’s silence kicked in thereafter.

Put that all together and it’s not hard to see that a parting of ways could be coming. Garrett has not had extensive interaction with the coaching staff and with a new group coming in, that’s a big worry.

Browns OTAs Continue

The Browns are pressing forward with their OTAs this week, their second set of the spring. After Wednesday’s practice, some met with the media.

That included new Browns defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg, who has the unenviable task of replacing Schwartz–a guy about whom Garrett and others spoke glowingly–there is no real Garrett issue. He’s just an established veteran who is not taking part in what are voluntary practices.

Said Rutenberg: “It is voluntary and we respect the voluntary aspect of it. Whatever team you’re on, your team, my daughter’s softball team, I’d love everybody to be around, but I also understand people have different things. I’ve had great communication and I’m excited for when everyone’s here to put it together.”

Play

Myles Garrett Has Had ‘Some’ Communication With New Browns DC

Monken and Garrett have not had much communication to this point, as Monken has said that his only contact with the Browns star has been through text and that he has not met him or spoken to him. Rutenberg appears to be in the same boat, though he dodged addressing that directly.

It does not sound like Rutenberg and Garrett have had much more communication than Monken and Garrett, and that’s a concern.

Rutenberg was asked about Garrett with the first question in his media conference on Wednesday: “I knew that would be a question. I’m going to leave a lot of that interaction between me and Myles.”

The follow-up was whether there had been some interaction, and Rutenberg said, “There has been some. Yes.”

Myles Garrett Expected at Minicamp

The presumption around the Browns is that the team won’t see Garrett at all during the OTA periods, and might not see defensive back Denzel Ward, either. Star safety Grant Delpit missed the first set of OTAs but was spotted on Wednesday.

The Browns do have a minicamp in mid-June, and that’s mandatory. The expectation is that Garrett–and everyone–will be present for that. Rutenberg said that will be great, but he is excited about having players and coaches together now.

“I’m super excited. But I’m also super excited today, just being out here with our guys. Our whole team, our whole coaching staff, it’s awesome. And the more that we’re all together, the better we’re going to be in the long run.”