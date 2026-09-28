Panthers Call Out Deshaun Watson for Late-Game Actions

The Carolina Panthers aren’t buying Deshaun Watson’s reaction to the hit that helped swing Sunday’s game in the Cleveland Browns’ favor.

The Panthers appeared to have a potential game-sealing interception when Akayleb Evans picked off Watson in the end zone. But a roughing-the-passer penalty against linebacker Bobby Okereke erased the turnover, giving Cleveland another opportunity with Carolina protecting an 18-13 lead. The Browns capitalized, pulling out a 21-18 victory. Panthers defensive tackle Bobby Brown had little doubt that Watson helped sell the call.

“He flopped — 1000%. I would have done the same thing. But he flopped, for sure. It is what it is. You got to do what you have to do to win,” Brown said.

Brown was frustrated by the timing of the penalty, which extended Cleveland’s winning touchdown drive. But he also acknowledged the call was correct under the rules.

“It sucked. That’s a call you can’t call at the end of the game. But of course I feel that way,” Brown said. “Given the rules, it’s the right call. He couldn’t have done nothing better but stay on his feet and maybe we’d be talking about something else.”

Panthers LB Bobby Okereke Takes Responsibility for Costly Penalty

Okereke took responsibility for putting Carolina in that position, explaining that he was trying to avoid the kind of contact that would draw a flag.

“I was focusing on making sure my momentum wasn’t carrying through to hit him in the head or neck area,” he said. “But I’ve just got to be smarter in that situation, not leave it up to the refs.”

Panthers coach Dave Canales also pointed to his team’s execution when discussing the play. He said he saw contact with Watson’s head and stressed that defenders must make the decision to avoid that contact once the ball is in the air.

“We made the wrong decision in that case and extended the drive,” Canales said.

Carolina had other opportunities to take the ball away, including dropped interceptions earlier in the game. But the late flag was especially costly, wiping out a takeaway when the Panthers were trying to protect a five-point lead.

Deshaun Watson Explains Brief Exit Against Panthers

Watson had a different explanation for why he stayed down after the hit. The Browns quarterback said he was trying to catch his breath and it didn’t have to do with a hit to the head.

“I guess they thought it was my head. I just lost my breath,” Watson said. “I was trying to get up and I asked the guys if there was a flag. I was just trying to catch my breath, honestly.”

Shedeur Sanders replaced Watson for one play, completing a pass to Quinshon Judkins for no gain. Watson returned and finished the possession with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Harold Fannin Jr. with 1:48 remaining. He then connected with Denzel Boston on the two-point conversion to give Cleveland a three-point lead.

It was a strong finish to an uneven afternoon. Watson completed 16 of 30 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Through three quarters, he had just 67 passing yards. He added 77 in the fourth as Cleveland rallied for its second consecutive victory.

The Browns improved to 2-1 and now face a quick turnaround before hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night.