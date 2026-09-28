Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Uniquely Breaks Silence After Win

Shedeur Sanders threw one pass in the Cleveland Browns’ win Sunday, then piled up thousands of likes with a post about relaxing after work.

The Browns’ backup quarterback shared a sponsored hot tub ad after Cleveland’s 21-18 victory against the Carolina Panthers, and the timing gave his caption a humorous twist.

“After a long day of work, there’s nothing better than relaxing,” Sanders wrote.

Sanders’ work in the passing game lasted just one play. He briefly replaced Deshaun Watson after a hard hit that drew a roughing-the-passer penalty on Cleveland’s winning drive. Sanders completed a short pass to Quinshon Judkins before Watson returned to finish the job.

The post collected more than 10,000 likes and hundreds of comments within an hour. Many of the replies came from fans eager to see Sanders get a longer opportunity under center.

“You’re gonna get your shot, bro. I can’t wait,” one fan said.

“Wish you would’ve played longer today,” another added.

One commenter leaned into Sanders’ “perfect” passing afternoon.

“100% completion rate today,” the fan wrote. “Kick your feet up champ.”

Deshaun Watson Strengthens Case to Remain Browns Starter

Watson gave the Browns another reason to keep him under center, overcoming an uneven afternoon to deliver when Cleveland needed him most.

He finished 16 of 30 for 144 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, adding 45 rushing yards. It was a modest passing performance, but Watson led two scoring drives in the fourth quarter as the Browns fought to regain control.

After Sanders’ brief relief appearance, Watson returned and found Harold Fannin Jr. for the go-ahead touchdown. He followed with a two-point conversion pass to Denzel Boston, giving Cleveland the 21-18 lead it protected to improve to 2-1.

Head coach Todd Monken acknowledged the offensive struggles while praising Watson’s response.

“How cool. We had not coached well enough on offense. We did not play well enough. He probably did not play as well as he wanted. But to get knocked down and come back in and make a play. I’m really happy for him,” Monken said.

Watson said his message to teammates on the final touchdown drive was simple.

“I told them when I walked in the huddle. Just believe in me. I’m going to make a play. Give me time, you guys play with me, react with me, and I’m going to make a play. We did that,” Watson said.

Browns Fans Give Deshaun Watson a Different Reception

Watson left the field to fans chanting his name, a welcome change after he was booed during the team’s preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

There is still plenty of history to overcome. Before this season, Watson had appeared in just 19 games for the Browns since the franchise-altering 2022 trade, going 9-10 as the starter. Injuries, a suspension and disappointing play had left Cleveland with little return on its five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million commitment.

Two consecutive victories have given Watson something to build on and have changed the narrative.

“I love Cleveland. This is awesome. We’ve been through some ups and downs. I wish there were better days,” Watson said. “But if we look forward, we can build off this win, come back Thursday night and get another big one, we can make something special for this city. That’s what it’s all about. The past is the past. I’m present in the moment now and I enjoyed today.”

Watson’s next chance to build on that goodwill comes Thursday night, when the Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers.