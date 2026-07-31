Pat McAfee Sounds Off on Browns QB Shedeur Sanders

Pat McAfee is not hiding who he wants to win the Cleveland Browns‘ quarterback competition.

McAfee threw his support behind Shedeur Sanders during a discussion with former NFL executive Mike Tannenbaum, who argued that Cleveland must move past Deshaun Watson and find out whether Sanders can be its long-term answer.

“We are a pro-Shedeur show,” McAfee said. “I think we have been, even when the stats didn’t look like it. As soon as he got on the field for the Browns, they found a spark and were winning games. I don’t want the Browns to do classic Browns stuff. Shedeur was winning for you guys.”

Sanders went 3-4 across seven starts as a rookie, accounting for three of Cleveland’s five wins. He completed 56.6% of his passes for nearly 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The numbers were uneven, but Sanders showed enough to remain firmly in the mix for the starting job entering his second season.

“I like Shedeur’s chances,” McAfee said. “We saw Shedeur, he looked fit. He’s saying he’s from Cleveland, I think he wants the job. I’m pumped to see if the Cleveland Browns can find somebody.”

Tannenbaum: Browns Must Move on From Deshaun Watson

Tannenbaum was even more direct than McAfee about who the Browns should start.

“It’s a no-brainer. You have to go with Shedeur Sanders,” Tannenbaum said.

McAfee pushed back a little by pointing to the five-year, fully guaranteed $230 million contract the Browns gave Watson after acquiring him in 2022. Watson is entering the final season of the deal and has made only 19 appearances for Cleveland since arriving in 2022.

“$230 million, Tannenbaum! You’re telling me if that guy can stand on a football field, they won’t put him out there,” McAfee said.

Tannenbaum’s main point was that Watson’s contract should no longer play a role in the Browns’ decision-making.

“One of your responsibilities (as a GM) is to admit when you are wrong. You have to cut your losses,” Tannenbaum said. “This guy could walk on water and lead them to a Super Bowl and they are not going to extend him. If I’m Todd Monken, I’ve got to know what I have in Shedeur.”

Tannenbaum also believes Sanders possesses the talent and has shown enough to develop into a viable starter for Cleveland.

“Shedeur physically has all the measurables you want,” Tannenbaum said. “Last year was a disaster and that wasn’t his fault. I’m intrigued. There was enough good tape at Colorado. He can make all the throws and process well. I don’t think he’s a great athlete but a good enough athlete. If they can win 8-12 games with him, that could change the plan going forward. There’s no way Deshaun Watson is part of this organization in 2027. We have to cut our losses, admit the mistake and move on.”

Shedeur Sanders Chance to Win Starting Job

While many don’t envision a scenario in which Watson remains in Cleveland, general manager Andrew Berry has not been willing to go that far. Berry left the door open for Watson, Sanders or another option to emerge as Cleveland’s long-term answer.

“I wouldn’t rule anything out in terms of the whole quarterback-of-the-future discussion,” Berry said on July 30. “Ultimately, we’re going to play the player who’s the most productive on the field. … There’s no need to make any decisions about the future right now. We’ll let it play out and figure it out as we go.”

The Browns are alternating Sanders and Watson with the starting offense, giving both quarterbacks a legitimate opportunity to win the job. The evaluation will extend into the preseason, when Monken and his staff can assess each quarterback against an opposing defense. Cleveland opens its preseason against the Chicago Bears on August 15.