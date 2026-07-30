Browns Make Decision on Shedeur Sanders After Day 1 of Camp

Shedeur Sanders will get his first opportunity to run the Cleveland Browns’ starting offense on Day 2 of training camp.

Deshaun Watson opened Wednesday’s practice with the first team while Sanders worked on a separate field with the No. 2 offense. Head coach Todd Monken confirmed the quarterbacks will switch roles Thursday as the Browns continue alternating their leading candidates.

“Shedeur will take it with the 1s tomorrow and we’ll go back and forth,” Monken said after practice via Cleveland Browns Daily. “But when you are able to two-spot, you are just trying to stack it and get as many reps as you can to allow the quarterbacks to feel comfortable. I feel good about the depth we’ve created offensively.”

The arrangement gives Sanders an immediate chance to build on a strong opening practice and show what he can do alongside Cleveland’s projected starters.

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Starts Camp Strong

Sanders delivered the cleaner performance on Day 1 despite working primarily with the second team. The unofficial quarterback tracker from ESPN Cleveland had Sanders completing 16 of 19 passes without an interception. Watson finished 12 of 22 and threw interceptions on consecutive attempts to Denzel Ward and Damarri Mathis.

Sanders also connected with rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion on one of the first notable highlights of camp, launching a deep completion downfield. Concepcion and fellow rookie Denzel Boston spent portions of practice working with Sanders, giving the second-year quarterback an opportunity to develop chemistry with two pass-catchers expected to hold significant roles in Cleveland’s attack.

Day 2 will provide a different test. Sanders must now operate the offense with the starting offensive line and other weapons such as Jerry Jeudy and Harold Fannin Jr. in the mix. He will also face the Browns’ first-team defense, which remains the strongest part of the roster.

Browns Not Rushing QB Decision

Sanders appeared in eight games as a rookie, making seven starts. He led the Browns to a 3-4 record. Sanders completed 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 169 yards and a touchdown.

Sanders receiving the next opportunity with the starters in camp does not mean Monken is close to naming a winner. The Browns intend to carry the competition into the preseason, which opens with a game against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 15. They’ll host Buffalo on August 22 and have a joint practice prior to that.

“By the first game, it has to be right. The week of the game really,” Monken said of a timeline to name a starter. “We’ve got to continue to work through the first few weeks of installs and play in the preseason. That’s the closest we’re going to get, along with the practice against the Bills, to see where they’re at. I’m looking forward to seeing all the quarterbacks compete — Dillon (Gabriel) and (Taylen Green) as well.”

While Monken may not formally announce until Week 1, he noted that reps may be split differently if a quarterback starts to separate.