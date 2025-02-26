Browns Trade Pitch Would Move No. 2 Pick to Raiders for 3 Picks

Hi, Subscriber

The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft, allowing them to draft an elite player. However, with the position the Browns are in, unless they love Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, moving the pick might not be the worst idea.

The Browns could guarantee themselves one of the top two quarterback prospects in this class, a position they’ve been looking to improve over much of the past decade.

But would moving the pick for more picks be the better plan? Alex Kay of Bleacher Report thinks that could be the case, proposing a deal that would send No. 2 to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Browns would receive a 2025 first-round pick (No. 6 overall), 2025 second-round pick (No. 37 overall), and 2025 fourth-round pick (No. 107 overall).

“While the Browns could stand pat and guarantee themselves either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, they may not be willing to wait for one of them to develop. Cleveland is only a year removed from reaching the playoffs on the heels of an 11-6 campaign, and it does have many of the pieces still in place to contend outside of the quarterback position…

“The Raiders are an ideal candidate to trade with. They have little chance of landing a top-end quarterback prospect from the No. 6 slot and could be willing to cough up several Day 2 and 3 picks to get a franchise passer. If Browns trade back and still come away with someone like hybrid playmaker Travis Hunter—the year’s No. 1 overall prospect, according to the B/R Scouting Department—or elite wideout Tetairoa McMillan, this could be a franchise-altering class for a team that already holds 12 picks in the upcoming draft,” Kay wrote.

Do the Raiders Want Sanders?

If the Las Vegas Raiders would be willing to move a package like this to the Cleveland Browns, they could just make a trade with the Tennessee Titans and guarantee whoever they want with No. 1.

According to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, the Raiders prefer Ward over Sanders, making a trade with the Browns less likely if Las Vegas believes Ward will go No. 1.

“The overall belief from people in the league is that the Las Vegas Raiders will be one of the teams actively attempting to trade up with the hopes of selecting quarterback Cam Ward,” Pauline wrote.

“The team needs a quarterback and wanted to move up for Jayden Daniels one year ago, thought it was a completely different regime running the show in Las Vegas.”

Should the Browns Draft Sanders?

If Sanders falls to No. 2, the Cleveland Browns wouldn’t be making the worst decision by giving him a chance. Taking a defensive prospect wouldn’t hurt, either, but there’s an upside in taking Sanders.

Until the Browns find a quarterback, they shouldn’t expect much to change.

However, according to Pauline, there are concerns about Sanders and whether he’ll progress in the NFL.

“Teams I’ve spoken with are concerned Sanders showed no real progress in his game last season, unlike Ward, and that he will need a lot of coaching to rid some of the poor throwing fundamentals he displayed this past season,” he wrote. “The Deion factor, which I wrote about from Shrine Bowl practice, is a concern for franchises.”

Jon Conahan covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. Since 2019, his sports coverage has appeared at Sports Illustrated, oddschecker, ClutchPoints and Sportskeeda. More about Jon Conahan

