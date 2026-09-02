Browns Sign Local Record-Setting Playmaker After Cut

The Cleveland Browns have been busy this week, perhaps busier than most teams. While all 32 had to do what they could to get their rosters down to the 53-man limit on Sunday, and have been juggling their way through the waiver wire to find a player or two in the days since, the depth-starved Browns have had to scour every available free agent to find pieces to help them address their holes in the secondary and at edge rusher. And on Wednesday they looked local to find another addition–former Youngstown State receiver Bryce Oliver.

Oliver transferred to the Penguins in 2020, after three injury-riddled seasons at Kentucky. He was a first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference pick in 2022, with 59 catches for 821 yards and 10 touchdowns, then set a school record the next year with eight more touchdowns, bringing his career total to 26.

Oliver has been with the Titans for the past two seasons, mostly on special teams, and has seven catches for 103 yards in the NFL.

Browns Very Young at WR

As things stand, the Browns have six players in their wide receiver group, which is much improved but still shaky. The Browns made a hefty draft investment by picking KC Concepcion in the first round and Denzel Boston in the second, and while both showed themselves to be good-to-great prospects in training camp, they’re rookies and not to be overly relied upon. The Browns have Isaiah Bond, too, who is coming off a year in which he caught 18 passes for 388 yards, and is still only 22 years old.

Veteran Jerry Jeudy is the anchor of the group, though he struggled badly in 2025, in part because of the Browns’ poor quarterback play and in part because of a decided lack of focus and care on his part. The Browns brought in former Ravens backup Tylan Wallace, too, and kept Malachi Corley from last season.

Both Wallace and Corley are veterans who can play special teams. Wallace was with head coach Todd Monken for three seasons, when Monken was the offensive coordinator in Baltimore.

Bryce Oliver Brings Practice Squad to 15

The signing of Bryce Oliver now brings the Browns practice squad up to near capacity at 15 players. The Browns can add another, and could add a 17th as an international player. Of course, they can continue rearranging the practice squad throughout the season. That group could wind up being of some importance throughout the season because, again, the team is thin in several areas beyond the starting units.

Here’s what the Browns have as of now:

Running Back

Jaleel McLaughlin

Offensive Line

KT Leveston

Tight End

Messiah Swinson

Wide Receiver

Kole Wilson

Bryce Oliver

Defensive Line

Logan Fano

Sam Kamara

Tyreak Sapp

Khordae Sydnor

Chris Williams

Linebacker

Nathaniel Watson

Defensive Backs

Myles Bryant

D’Angelo Ross

Zion Washington

Punter

Wes Pahl

