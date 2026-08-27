Prayers Roll in for Ex-Browns DE After Heartbreaking Revelation

Za’Darius Smith’s sudden retirement from the NFL left some puzzled, but his explanation made it clear why football had to wait.

The former Cleveland Browns defensive end became emotional while discussing the personal tragedy behind his decision to leave the Philadelphia Eagles five games into last season.

Smith said he learned from his mother’s doctor that she did not have much longer to live. Smith believed retirement was his only remaining option to spend much-needed time with her.

“I wasn’t supposed to retire,” Smith said. “I wasn’t going to tell the story, but I’m going to tell it. I got a phone call from my mom’s doctor telling me that she don’t have much longer to be on this Earth. I let the team know. Obviously they wasn’t trying to let me leave, but that was the only thing I had left — to retire. So I retired.”

The heartbreak continued from there, with Smith revealing that he also lost his grandmother and father in quick succession.

“After losing my mom, I lost my grandma. Then after my grandma, I just lost my dad,” Smith said.

The revelation drew an outpouring of support on social media.

“This one hit hard. No one should have to lose so much, so fast. Hope he’s finding some light again after all that,” one fan said.

Damn, that is awful. Prayers up to Za’Darius!!! Glad he’s doing better https://t.co/q4jp9oKXpJ — Honolulu Blues (@HonoluluBlues_) August 26, 2026

“Damn, that is awful. Prayers up to Za’Darius! Glad he’s doing better,” another added.

“Oh my god, that’s more than anyone should be asked to handle,” a third said.

Za’Darius Smith Says Football Is His Happy Place

After suffering the tragedy, Smith admitted he fell into a difficult emotional state. He’s turning to football to get a boost of happiness and familiarity.

“I was in a dark place,” Smith said. “This is my happy place. Come back, play football.”

Smith signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Falcons, where he is expected to play a prominent role in the pass-rush rotation. He said the move also fulfilled his mother’s wish to see him in an Atlanta uniform. The Falcons are the closest NFL franchise to Smith’s home in Montgomery, Alabama.

“My mom — rest her soul, man — she always wanted me to be in Atlanta with the Falcons,” Smith said.

Za’Darius Smith Nearly Returned to Browns

Smith’s return nearly came with the Browns. He worked out for his former team and initially intended to sign with Cleveland, although the two sides did not immediately agree on financial terms.

The Browns appeared to be closing in on a reunion before the Falcons made their move. Atlanta needed help after losing Jalon Walker to a season-ending torn ACL and James Pearce Jr. to an eight-game suspension.

In Atlanta, Smith will reunite with head coach Kevin Stefanski, who coached Smith during his two seasons with the Browns.

A fourth-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2015, Smith has recorded 70.5 sacks, 87 tackles for loss and 10 forced fumbles during his 11-year career. The three-time Pro Bowl selection produced his best seasons with the Green Bay Packers before later playing for the Minnesota Vikings, Browns, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.

Smith spent parts of two seasons in Cleveland, collecting 10.5 sacks in 25 games.