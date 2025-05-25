Primed to Breakout? Browns QB Named a Rookie Breakout Candidate in 2025

After Myles Garrett received a massive contract extension to stay with the organization this offseason, the attention has shifted to Cleveland Browns quarterback situation entering the 2025 NFL season.

Despite the Browns selecting two rookie quarterbacks and a plethora of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball in the 2025 NFL Draft, one NFL Insider believes one polarizing rookie is a potential breakout candidate in 2025.

Primed to Breakout? Shedeur Sanders Named a Rookie Breakout Candidate for the 2025 NFL Season

The slide of Shedeur Sanders down the draft board received a ton of coverage, but that didn’t stop USA Today NFL Insider Tyler Dragon from believing the Colorado quarterback prospect could have a breakout rookie campaign.

Dragon wrote, “There were plenty of factors why Sanders slipped to the fifth round. If he’s going to be the Browns starting QB, he’ll have earned it. The Browns have a motivated Sanders at QB.”

When a talented player falls all the way to Day 3 of the NFL Draft, the chip on the shoulder to prove all 31 teams who passed on him multiple times wrong when he steps on an NFL field.

Dragon added, “On talent, was the second-best quarterback prospect in this year’s draft by some evaluators. Based on his ability and potential, Sanders should beat out the likes of Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel and Deshaun Watson who’s expected to miss the 2025 season.”

Regardless of whatever jersey Sanders was wearing during his collegiate career, he found success and production under center.

After spending time at Jackson State, Sanders threw for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns over his two seasons with the Buffaloes.

Despite posting great numbers behind a suspect Colorado offensive line, Sanders still slid from a potential first round pick all the way to the fifth round.

Does Shedeur Sanders Have a Real Path to the Starting Job in 2025?

At various points throughout the 2025 NFL Draft process, Sanders was linked to the Cleveland Browns as high as the No. 2 overall pick by many analysts because of their need at quarterback.

Sanders being selected at 144th overall may not have been ideal from a financial perspective, but he did land in a situation ideal for him to compete for playing time his rookie season.

Deshaun Watson has been a big disappointment under center for Cleveland and is recovering from a torn Achilles in 2024, which makes his future with the team uncertain at best.

The team acquired former first round pick Kenny Pickett from the Philadelphia Eagles by shipping off another disappointing experiment at quarterback, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, this offseason.

The organization did bring back former Super Bowl winning quarterback Joe Flacco this offseason after a magical five-game stretch to finish the 2023 NFL season with the Browns, but is 40 years old and doesn’t exactly fit the mold for a long-term solution at the position.

Lastly, the Browns actually selected QB Dillon Gabriel two rounds earlier than Sanders in this past draft, which creates an interesting dynamic in this competition seeing that GM Andrew Barry and head coach Kevin Stefanski invested higher draft capital at the same position of Sanders less than a month ago.

Yet, since there is no definitive starting option at the position at this moment, there is certainly an opportunity for Sanders to make his case this training camp and preseason for a roster spot — and possbily event he starting role.

If Sanders does manage to get on the field in 2025, then Dragon’s prediction certainly has a chance of coming true.