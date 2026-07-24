Browns Projected to Dump Promising Receiver

Cedric Tillman will enter training camp fighting for his future with the Cleveland Browns.

ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi left Tillman off his initial 53-man roster projection ahead of training camp, predicting Cleveland will instead keep Jerry Jeudy, KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, Isaiah Bond, Tylan Wallace and Malachi Corley.

“The final one or two spots will mainly focus on special teams contributions,” Oyefusi said.

That could leave Tillman on the wrong side of the roster bubble. Jeudy, Concepcion, Boston and Bond are positioned to receive most of the opportunities, leaving the remaining jobs to players who can contribute in other areas.

Corley emerged as one of Cleveland’s kick returners last season. Wallace followed head coach Todd Monken from Baltimore and has experience playing on special teams.

The Browns could also explore trading Tillman rather than releasing him. However, the former third-round pick will first have an opportunity to catch the attention of the coaching staff before the roster cut decisions have to be made.

Cedric Tillman Has Flashed Potential With Browns

Cleveland selected Tillman with the No. 74 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, believing his size and downfield ability could eventually make him a reliable part of the offense.

Tillman has shown flashes through three seasons, collecting 71 receptions for 833 yards and five touchdowns. His best stretch came in 2024. But that momentum did not last. Tillman suffered a concussion late in the 2024 season and did not return. Tillman also missed time last year with injuries. He finished the season with 21 receptions for 270 yards and two touchdowns despite starting 10 games.

Cleveland’s instability at quarterback has made it difficult for any receiver to develop consistent production. Tillman has caught passes from a rotating cast of quarterbacks and has not had the benefit of continuity within the offense.

However, the Browns have added enough talent that opportunity can no longer be assumed. Concepcion and Boston arrived as premium draft picks, Bond has shown promise and Wallace has a leg up with experience in Monken’s system. Tillman — who is entering the final year of his rookie contract — will have to earn his place in the rotation.

Browns Receivers Building Chemistry With QBs

The biggest question on the offensive side of the ball is the battle between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders at quarterback. Monken has not named a starter, making training camp and the preseason crucial for both quarterbacks.

Ahead of training camp, Cleveland’s top pass-catchers — including Tillman — attended a recent joint passing camp hosted by Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders.

“I think it was extremely important that us as a group, for whoever was available, was available to come down to Miami,” Sanders said. “And there were a couple other players that schedules didn’t align with it, but it’s all good for those that came and stuff. It was truly amazing. And we felt a different type of bond just outside of the facility, outside of these things.”

Cleveland’s quarterbacks and rookies reported for training camp on July 23. Tillman and the rest of the veterans are scheduled to report on July 28.