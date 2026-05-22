Browns Provide Update on Quinshon Judkins After Devastating Injury

Running back Quinshon Judkins appears ahead of schedule in his recovery from what could have been a much worse scenario for the Browns.

Judkins was on the field at the team’s voluntary OTA practice in Berea this week, moving through running back drills and drawing praise from first-year head coach Todd Monken.

“Looked good didn’t he?” Monken told reporters after practice. “Yeah, that was fun too. Obviously, there’s been a couple of days he gets a little sore, which is normal, but no one works harder. And you talk about a competitive spirit, and we don’t even get to see him (vs. contact). I think his rare trait is he’s a bull, like refuses to go down and we don’t even get to see that here. So, I’m excited.”

Judkins Working Back From Season-Ending Injury

Judkins suffered a dislocated right ankle and broken fibula during the Browns’ Week 16 game against the Buffalo Bills, and was carted off the field. The injury was gruesome enough that CBS declined to show a replay.

Judkins played in 14 games last season and led the Browns with 827 rushing yards, adding seven rushing touchdowns. He also brought in 26 of his 36 targets for an additional 171 receiving yards.

As Zac Jackson of The Athletic has noted, the second-year back has to be a central figure in the Browns’ offensive plans in 2026.

“If the 2026 Browns are going to score points, Judkins can’t be a maybe. He has to be a hit,” Jackson wrote. “If the Browns are going to take a leap, Judkins is unquestionably one of the team’s most important players.”

With a rebuilt offensive line featuring five new starters, utilizing Judkins behind improved blocking should help the offense take a meaningful step forward.

Quarterback Competition Still Open Heading Into Summer

The question of who will be handing the ball to Judkins remains unresolved. At OTAs this week, Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders split first team reps. After practice, Monken told reporters that “nothing has changed” regarding the quarterback competition and that the plan remains to alternate reps between Watson and Sanders. Monken added that he hopes to have a starting quarterback identified by the end of spring ball, before training camp.

Monken offered praise for both signal-callers after the session.

“I think Shedeur has come miles in terms of his progressions, getting the ball out, his understanding of concepts,” Monken said. “I think he’s really, really come a long way.”

Of Watson, Monken said: “Deshaun’s athleticism shows up. Obviously, he’s had that, but he’s had his injuries that have set him back. It’s not a surprise, but it’s exciting to see. It’s a weapon for him. It’s one of his superpowers.”

Sanders went 3-4 as a starter after taking over in Week 12, finishing the year as the team’s quarterback of record and earning a Pro Bowl replacement nod. He completed 56.6 percent of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions across seven starts.

Watson, meanwhile, returns healthy after missing all of 2025 with an Achilles injury. Over four seasons in Cleveland, he has played in just 19 total games.