Browns Make QB Decision Just Before Kickoff vs. Ravens

The Cleveland Browns are keeping rookie quarterback Taylen Green on the bench despite calls to put his speed to work.

Green appeared on Sunday’s inactive list against the Baltimore Ravens as Cleveland’s emergency third quarterback. He has not been active for a game this season.

The decision leaves Deshaun Watson running the offense and Shedeur Sanders backing him up. Cleveland entered the AFC North matchup at 3-2. Under NFL rules, Green can enter only if injuries or disqualifications leave both active quarterbacks unavailable.

That designation takes a planned package for Green off the table. The Browns would need to make him active to use his running ability as part of their regular offensive game plan.

Cleveland could use a spark in the run game. Quinshon Judkins managed 44 yards on 14 carries, continuing the Browns’ difficulty establishing a dependable ground game. Judkins also landed among Cleveland’s inactives against Baltimore, adding another obstacle for an offense trying to get back on track.

Browns Urged to Give Taylen Green an Offensive Role

Green’s place near the bottom of the depth chart has not stopped discussion about what he could contribute. Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot recently called for the Browns to build a package around Green, pointing to the team’s struggles running the football.

“I would have a package of plays in for Taylen Green, especially because you can’t run the football,” Cabot said on Orange and Brown Talk.

The sixth-round pick out of Arkansas offers an unusual combination of size and speed. Green stands 6-foot-6 and ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash, giving Cleveland a quarterback capable of threatening defenses with his legs. A limited role could give coach Todd Monken another option in short-yardage situations without requiring a change at starting quarterback.

Green provided a glimpse during the preseason finale against the New England Patriots. He rushed for a team-high 66 yards on eight carries, including a 30-yard escape after Cleveland began a possession near its own goal line. He also completed five of seven passes for 27 yards.

The flashes have given Cleveland something to develop. Turning them into a weekly role, however, would require the Browns to change how they allocate their game-day roster spots.

Dillon Gabriel Decision Still Looms for Browns

Green’s status comes as Cleveland continues to postpone another decision in its crowded quarterback room. The Browns did not activate Dillon Gabriel for the Ravens matchup. The second-year quarterback remains on injured reserve while working back from a back injury, although he participated fully in all three practices leading into the game.

Cleveland opened Gabriel’s 21-day practice window on October 6. Before that window closes, the Browns must activate him to the 53-man roster or leave him on injured reserve for the remainder of the season. Keeping Watson, Sanders and Green would mean finding room for a fourth quarterback.

Green’s limited role does not make moving him to the practice squad a simple solution. Cleveland would have to expose the rookie to waivers, allowing another team to claim him. Gabriel’s deadline is approaching and will force them to settle how much roster space they are willing to commit to the position.