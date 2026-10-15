Browns Urged to Unleash Rookie QB to Spark Run Game

The Cleveland Browns could have a spark for their struggling running game sitting at the bottom of their quarterback depth chart.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot wants coach Todd Monken to carve out a role for rookie Taylen Green, whose combination of size and speed has yet to become part of the regular-season offense.

“I would have a package of plays in for Taylen Green, especially because you can’t run the football,” Cabot said on Orange and Brown Talk.

“I mean, I don’t know. I would try to be creative with him and do some Wildcat stuff. I would try to do something. I feel like they have a weapon sitting on their roster or in their building that they’re not really taking advantage of.”

The proposal would give Green a limited package while Deshaun Watson continues to run the offense. Designed quarterback runs could force defenses to account for another ball carrier and give Cleveland a different look in short-yardage situations.

Taylen Green Has Already Flashed His Running Ability

The Browns selected Green out of Arkansas in the sixth round of the draft. At 6-foot-6 with a 4.36-second 40-yard dash, he brings an unusual combination of size and speed to the position.

He showed some of that potential in Cleveland’s preseason finale against the New England Patriots. Green led the Browns with 66 rushing yards on eight carries, including a 30-yard escape after the offense started a possession at its own 2-yard line.

“He’s really worked on his mechanics, and you’re going to get those athletic plays from him,” Monken said afterward.

Getting Green involved would require a change to Cleveland’s game-day plans. He was designated the emergency third quarterback against the Jets. That designation permits entry only when both active quarterbacks are unavailable because of injury or disqualification.

Cleveland would need to make Green active to use a planned package, either carrying three active quarterbacks or changing who backs up Watson. Shedeur Sanders has occupied that backup role.

Browns Running Game Faces More Questions After Jets Loss

Cleveland’s 17-12 loss to New York supplied more reason to explore the idea of adding a new wrinkle. The Browns finished with 96 rushing yards on 24 attempts, and Watson accounted for 40 of those yards. Quinshon Judkins managed 44 yards on 14 carries — an average of 3.1 yards per attempt.

The lack of a dependable running game proved costly late. After the defense forced a turnover with Cleveland protecting a fourth-quarter lead, the offense went three-and-out. A mishandled punt snap then gave the Jets a short field for the winning touchdown.

The Browns also have another adjustment to make in the backfield. Cleveland placed Raheim Sanders — their No. 2 back — on injured reserve with a hip injury Tuesday and signed Audric Estime from the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad.

A Green package would still depend on better execution around him. Monken pointed to the blocking, playcalling and scheme when discussing the rushing problems after the Jets loss.

“We got to be able to run the football to control the game. It starts up front,” Monken said.

The Browns will have another chance to get the run game right against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.