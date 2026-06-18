Browns Star Tabbed ‘X-Factor’ After Return From ‘Gruesome’ Injury

One of the big beneficiaries, if things break the Cleveland Browns‘ way, of the complete overhaul brought to nearly every aspect of the team’s offense figures to be the top dog in the one room that did not get an overhaul in recent weeks: running back Quinshon Judkins.

The Browns revamped their entire offensive line, with three veteran acquisitions and first-round pick Spencer Fano. They used two of their first three draft picks on wide receivers. Even with Harold Fannin in place, they signed a tight end and drafted another. With all the focus on replenishing the talent on offense, the Browns mostly left the running-back room just as it was, with no free-agent signings (except 34-year-old fullback Michael Burton) or draft picks to address it.

That should be taken as a pretty strong endorsement for how the team feels about Judkins, as he heads into Year 2 with the Browns. It also bodes well for Judkins, being surrounded by more weapons behind a better offensive line.

Quinshon Judkins, Browns ‘X-Factor’

Judkins went for 827 yards last season, on 230 carries in 14 games, scoring seven touchdowns. He also had 26 catches for 171 yards, and his 998 yards from scrimmage easily led the Browns. That was despite sitting out to start the season on a suspension, and finishing the year out because of a nasty ankle injury that required surgery.

All things considered, Fox Sports’ Ben Arthur sees Judkins as the team’s X-factor in 2026.

He writes: “Whether the Browns’ starting quarterback in 2026 is Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders, Judkins’ success is paramount to taking pressure off Cleveland’s pass game. A healthy Judkins could surpass 1,000 rushing yards in 2026 playing behind a much-improved offensive line.”

Quinshon Judkins Bouncing Back From Injury

Judkins was one of the pleasant surprises from the Browns’ offseason program. It was not certain he would be on the field at all as he recovered from what the New York Post described as a, “gruesome injury” when he wrenched his ankle in December. The injury was bad enough that the broadcast did not show a replay.

But Judkins did participate, in both individual and team drills, cutting and running like he’d never been injured at all.

Browns coach Todd Monken had high praise for Judkins all through the offseason, and the expectation is that he will be a 1,000-yard back this year, if he stays healthy.

Said Monken: “It feels like he’s got his confidence back, his explosion. We’ll just see when he gets the pads on but looks good.”

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Browns ‘Very Special’ Heading Into 2026

And Judkins has some positivity about the state of the Browns heading into some down time now that the offseason program has wrapped up.

Judkins said he sees a bright future for the team in general: “I would say confident. I know the work that I put in, so I am prepared to just go out there and put it on the field. … I just control the things I can control, take it day by day. I try not to think about, you know, the future and different things. I think what we have here is very special, what Andrew Berry has done and what coach Monken installs in us every day, I think it attests to what we will be as a football team.”