Browns RB Quinshon Judkins Sends Emphatic 3-Word Message After Big Win

The Cleveland Browns are felling themselves after winning their fifth game in seven tries this season, including running back Quinshon Judkins who took to the internet with a blunt message after his team’s last-second field goal to beat the Tennessee Titans.

Judkins, who finished the afternoon with 17 carries for 96 yards and two scores on the ground as well as one catch for eight yards, authored a three-word post on social media Sunday, October 25.

“Cleveland stand up!” Judkins wrote on X.

Deshaun Watson Led Browns to Victory Over Titans With 5th Game-Winning Drive of Regular Season

The Browns are now winners of five of their last six contests, four of which have come by three points and one of which came by four points (at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2).

Quarterback Deshaun Watson has also authored late-game heroics in all of those victories, with five game-winning drives to his credit this season. Watson spoke about the situation he found himself in yet again during his postgame press conference.

“Being in this league for 10 years now, I understand that a lot of games are going to come down to that, if not every game. So if we’re close enough in it, we have those opportunities,” Watson said , per Camryn Justice of WEWS. “I go really, really hard with my coaching staff each and every week in 2 minute. Before the half and at the end of the game, especially. And that’s something that we really watch tape on and focus on.

“So again, guys were right in the position that they needed to be in and getting the ball out and understanding the situation and gave us another opportunity to win the game,” he continued.

Browns Will Take on Steelers in Pittsburgh Next Week for Sole Possession of First Place in AFC North Division

Watson’s abilities in the clutch have the Browns sitting in first place in the AFC North Division following Week 7.

Cleveland and the Pittsburgh Steelers are both 5-2 after the latter bested the New Orleans Saints in Paris on Sunday morning. However, the Browns bested the Steelers in Cleveland in Week 4 by a score of 27-24, which means the Browns hold the tiebreaker.

The division rivals will square off again in Pittsburgh next Sunday, November 1 for sole possession of the AFC North at the year’s halfway point. Cleveland will then travel to New Orleans to play the Saints in Week 9 before hosting the Houston Texans in Week 10.

The Browns will have their bye the following week before a home contest against the Las Vegas Raiders to close out the month of November.