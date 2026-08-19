Browns Insider Offers Troubling Update on Quinshon Judkins

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins has had a tumultuous NFL career through just one year and change in the league — a trend that continued with some vague, yet somewhat troubling, news coming out of training camp.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported on Wednesday, August 19 that Judkins was not in attendance at the Browns’ practice session, adding that the reason remained unknown as of the early afternoon.

“#Browns RB Quinshon Judkins, who [was] the object of much of the chippiness on Tuesday, is not out at practice today on Day 16,” Cabot wrote in an X post. “No reason provided yet as to why.”

Quinshon Judkins Faced Off-Field Legal Issues Prior to Rookie Season, Which Ended Due to Surgery After Serious Injury

Police arrested Judkins in Florida last July in connection with allegations of misdemeanor domestic violence.

The State Attorney’s Office in Broward County roughly one month later chose not to pursue charges against the rookie running back and second-round pick (No. 36 overall).

Judkins eventually signed with Cleveland for four years and $11.4 million in early September, but sat out the Browns’ season opener because he joined the team so late.

He put up a solid rookie campaign, tallying 827 yards and seven rushing TDs to go along with 26 catches for 171 yards across 14 starts. However, Judkins suffered a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle against the Buffalo Bills in Week 16, which resulted in season-ending surgery that sidelined him through the first portion of the preseason.

Judkins carried the football four times for nine yards during the team’s preseason opener last weekend against the Chicago Bears. He did not record a reception.

Quinshon Judkins’ Backup RB Dylan Sampson Continues to Provide Explosive Plays as Pass-Catcher Out of Backfield

Running back Dylan Sampson, also a rookie in 2025 who came off the board in Round 4, took the lead in practice on Wednesday in Judkins’ absence. That said, and barring any serious injury, the depth chart at the position is pretty clearly set with Judkins as RB1 and Sampson behind him as RB2.

Sampson had just four carries for six yards against the Bears on Saturday, though he also added two catches for 43 yards.

Across 15 games during his rookie campaign, which included two starts, Sampson offered a handful of explosive plays to the Browns’ offense — mainly through the air, catching 33 passes on 40 targets for 271 yards and two scores. He added 175 yards on the ground but posted an average of just 2.7 yards per carry.