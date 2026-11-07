Browns RB Quinshon Judkins Hit With NFL Punishment

Quinshon Judkins’ frustrating trip to Pittsburgh came with an $11,941 bill from the NFL.

The Cleveland Browns running back was fined for taunting during the team’s 27-6 loss to the Steelers, according to the NFL’s accountability report. The violation occurred with 1:57 remaining in the third quarter, when Cleveland already trailed by 21 points.

Judkins had caught a 12-yard pass from Deshaun Watson to move the Browns into Pittsburgh territory. His ensuing taunting penalty pushed Cleveland back 15 yards, turning a productive play into another setback for an offense struggling to reach the end zone.

He wasn’t the only Browns player punished for taunting in the loss. Defensive end Sam Williams received a $6,361 fine for his third-quarter violation. Cornerback Tyson Campbell was also fined $23,882 for illegal use of his helmet.

Judkins previously received a $14,397 fine for an illegal celebration during Cleveland’s first meeting with Pittsburgh this season. His latest punishment followed a game in which the Browns’ discipline drew nearly as much attention as their offensive struggles.

Todd Monken Addresses Browns’ Costly Penalties

Cleveland finished with nine penalties for 85 yards against Pittsburgh. Two taunting calls came with the Browns trailing 27-6, while linebacker Quincy Williams added an unnecessary roughness penalty in the fourth quarter.

The timing made the penalties particularly difficult to defend. The Athletic’s Zac Jackson was among those who criticized Cleveland’s lack of composure.

“A second taunting call on the team down 27-6. Top to bottom embarrassment today,” Jackson wrote on social media.

Monken addressed the extracurricular penalties the following day, making clear that Cleveland’s performance needed to carry more weight than anything its players said.

“Well, we weren’t very poised, and we didn’t keep our composure. And you are how you play, not how you talk,” Monken said.

The flags compounded a difficult afternoon. Cleveland lost two fumbles, allowed eight sacks and failed to score a touchdown, falling to 5-3.

Quinshon Judkins Unable to Build on Breakout Game

Judkins entered Pittsburgh coming off his best performance of the season. He rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries in Cleveland’s 27-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans, helping the Browns produce a season-high 183 rushing yards.

That progress disappeared against the Steelers. Judkins managed 25 yards on 11 attempts, averaging 2.3 yards per carry. Cleveland finished with a season-low 34 rushing yards, and its longest run gained just seven yards.

The contrast highlighted a problem that has persisted throughout the season. Judkins has 342 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 101 carries, averaging 3.4 yards per attempt. Tennessee remains his only appearance this season with an average of at least four yards per carry.

The Browns were in an early hole, which didn’t help establish rhythm. Monken also acknowledged that Cleveland needed better coaching, blocking schemes and execution.

The Browns now head to New Orleans needing to rediscover the balance they showed against Tennessee. And avoid the penalties that made an already difficult afternoon in Pittsburgh even worse.