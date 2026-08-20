Browns Provide Update on Injured RB Quinshon Judkins

The Cleveland Browns do not appear concerned about the injury that has sidelined running back Quinshon Judkins for the past two practices.

Judkins missed Wednesday’s session and Thursday’s joint practice with the Buffalo Bills. Browns coach Todd Monken described the injury as minor but said the team is exercising caution with its starting running back.

“A little something nagging. Nothing big, we just held him out,” Monken said Thursday.

Judkins absorbed several hard hits during Tuesday’s practice, which Monken ended early after the session became overly physical. However, Monken indicated the running back’s absence was not connected to those incidents.

“He’s been out there all the time until now. I’d be more frustrated if it had been two weeks,” Monken said. “Out of precaution, I think he was smart with where he was at.”

Judkins has been a full participant for most of training camp and appeared in the Browns’ preseason opener against the Chicago Bears. His absence from the joint work prevented Cleveland from testing its complete starting offense against Buffalo, but Monken did not sound worried about an extended layoff.

Monken also did not have an update on defensive end Alex Wright, who was carted off during Thursday’s practice. Wright’s injury appeared more significant, although the Browns will need further testing before determining its severity.

Quinshon Judkins Coming Off Productive Rookie Season

Judkins established himself as the centerpiece of Cleveland’s running game during his rookie season. The former second-round pick led the Browns with 827 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 230 carries. He also caught 26 passes for 171 yards and finished third among NFL rookies in rushing yards.

Judkins’ season ended in Week 16 when he suffered a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle against the Bills. He underwent surgery and spent the offseason working his way back, eventually returning to team drills during Cleveland’s mandatory minicamp.

“I know the work that I put in, so I’m prepared to just go out there and just put it on the field,” Judkins said in June.

The Browns expect Judkins to again lead a backfield that also includes Dylan Sampson, Raheim Sanders and Ahmani Marshall. Cleveland ranked 27th in rushing offense last season at 97 yards per game, but Monken’s arrival and a rebuilt offensive line should give the running game a chance to take a significant step forward.

Browns Plan to Rest Veterans Against Bills

Judkins is unlikely to be the only prominent Browns player held out of Saturday’s preseason game against Buffalo. Monken said Cleveland does not anticipate playing many of its older players after they received significant work against the Bills’ starters during Thursday’s joint practice. The younger players are expected to handle most of the snaps as the Browns continue evaluating the roster.

That group will include Shedeur Sanders, who is scheduled to start and play the first half. Deshaun Watson had been slated to handle the third quarter, with Dillon Gabriel closing out the game.

The approach will give rookies and other inexperienced players an extended opportunity. That could include first-round receiver KC Concepcion, second-round receiver Denzel Boston, and rookie left tackle Spencer Fano, although Monken was non-committal on who would play.

Cleveland will have one more preseason game against the New England Patriots before turning its attention to the regular-season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.