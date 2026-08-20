Concern Growing Around Browns RB Quinshon Judkins

Quinshon Judkins missed his second consecutive practice Thursday, raising questions about the Cleveland Browns running back’s status.

Judkins sat out Wednesday with what the team described as a minor issue. However, he remained sidelined for the Browns’ joint practice with the Buffalo Bills — arguably the most important day on Cleveland’s preseason schedule.

All available starters were expected to receive significant work against Buffalo. Had Judkins been dealing with nothing more than routine soreness, there was reason to believe he would have participated.

The Browns could simply be exercising extreme caution with their bell-cow back. Judkins is expected to carry a significant workload after rushing for 827 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie. His season ended with a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle, making caution understandable.

“A team spokesman said Judkins missed Day 16 ‘with something minor’ but didn’t elaborate,” Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported Wednesday. “It’s unknown if Judkins suffered an injury during the practice, or if he’s even hurt.”

The Browns have not offered a timetable for Judkins’ return or indicated whether his absence is related to the hits he absorbed earlier in the week. Judkins and many of Cleveland’s other starters are unlikely to play Saturday against the Bills after receiving extensive work during the joint practice.

Quinshon Judkins Took Multiple Hits Before Absence

Judkins’ absence comes after he was at the center of several physical moments during Tuesday’s practice. Defensive tackle Adin Huntington knocked Judkins to the ground after shedding a block, prompting coach Todd Monken to remove Huntington from practice. Jared Verse later held on to Judkins at the end of a run and knocked his Guardian Cap askew.

Those incidents were part of a physical finish that led Monken to end practice early. However, Monken pushed back against the idea that defenders were deliberately going after Judkins.

“No, I don’t think (they were targeting Judkins),” Monken said. “I don’t get the feel (that anyone was trying to hurt Judkins). I got the feeling that Adin had done a great job of getting off a block, and it was to the side there, and you’re kind of in a decision, ‘Do you tap off, we can’t tackle him,’ and I just think he made a split-second decision to play physical.”

Judkins was also involved in an earlier training camp incident with defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. Judkins delivered a hard hit at the end of the play, leading Monken to speak with him about keeping teammates safe.

Deshaun Watson Opens Joint Practice With Browns Starters

Deshaun Watson opened Thursday’s joint practice with the starting offense and worked exclusively with that group.

Shedeur Sanders received close to an equal number of early opportunities, but his work was divided between the starters and backups. The arrangement gave Watson another important evaluation with Cleveland’s top offensive personnel.

Sanders is scheduled to start Saturday against Buffalo and play the first half. Watson is expected to follow in the third quarter.

Watson started the preseason opener against the Chicago Bears and completed 11 of 15 passes for 126 yards. He led two scoring drives before exiting at halftime, although he lost a fumble on a sack.

Sanders entered in the third quarter and completed 6 of 11 passes for 79 yards with an interception. He will have another opportunity Saturday, though he may not have the full starting offense around him.