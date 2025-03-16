Hi, Subscriber

Raiders Still Predicted to Trade for Highly Touted QB Despite Adding Geno Smith

Las Vegas Raiders QB Geno Smith.

The Las Vegas Raiders solved their quarterback need, at least on a short-term basis, with the trade for Geno Smith. He’s an upgrade over what the team has had but he’s also 34 and on an expiring contract.

If the Raiders want a more long-term option at the position, they could look to draft Smith’s eventual replacement in the 2025 NFL Draft. With Miami’s Cam Ward likely to be the No. 1 pick, it’s hard to imagine Las Vegas will want to trade up that far.

However, they could still trade up for another option. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been linked to the Raiders for the last year and Smith would be a perfect player for him to learn behind. David Helman of Fox Sports put together a mock draft after free agency that has the Raiders trading up with the New England Patriots to move from No. 6 to No. 4 in the first round.

Las Vegas would use that pick to select Sanders.

“Trading for Geno Smith lessens the urgency at quarterback, but the Raiders will have some thinking to do if Sanders falls out of the top three,” Helman wrote in a March 13 mock draft. “The cost of a two-spot jump isn’t prohibitive. Smith turns 35 this fall. If Tom Brady, Pete Carroll and John Spytek like Sanders, it wouldn’t be a shock to see them pull the trigger on a small move up for a quarterback of the future.”

Geno Smith Hanging Out With Shedeur Sanders

At this point, it’s seeming less and less likely the Raiders would need to trade up for Sanders if they wanted him. He’s been getting mixed reviews ahead of the draft and there’s a good chance he’ll be available when the Raiders pick at No. 6.

For his part, Smith may not take offense to the team adding another quarterback. He recently posted a picture on Instagram of him hanging out with Sanders.

The two clearly have some sort of relationship and could work well together in Las Vegas.

Elandon Roberts Talks Joining Raiders

A lot of focus has been on what the Raiders are doing at quarterback but they’ve made a lot of other additions this offseason. The team signed linebacker Elandon Roberts to help replace Robert Spillane.

The last time the Raiders signed a former Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker in free agency, it worked out pretty well. For his part, Roberts is excited about joining Las Vegas and is also excited to work with new head coach Pete Carroll.

“I mean, it’s the Raiders,” Roberts said during a March 13 press conference. “What wouldn’t attract anyone to the Raiders? Just the foundation that was set with this organization way back, even before my time.”

“One thing about Pete, I think he has a big personality, not just as a football coach, but as a person,” Roberts added. “And it was exciting meeting him. It was exciting talking to him when I was able to talk to him Wednesday. But just meeting him, feeling his energy and feeling his personality, you know that it’s genuine.”

Roberts has some big shoes to fill but seems up for the task.

