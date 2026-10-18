Browns Reach Rare Milestone With Win Over Ravens

The Cleveland Browns are leading the AFC North this late in a season for the first time in 12 years.

Cleveland improved to 4-2 with Sunday’s win over the Baltimore Ravens, pulling even with its division rival. Thanks to the victory, the Browns hold the head-to-head edge, putting them atop the division standings.

The victory gave first-year head coach Todd Monken a win over his former team and Cleveland a response to last week’s loss to the New York Jets. A defeat would have left the Browns two games behind Baltimore. Instead, they erased the gap.

Cleveland had already moved into first place earlier this season following its Week 4 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Sunday’s result reclaimed that position and extended the significance of the Browns’ start: They have not held the division lead this deep into the schedule since 2014.

With wins over Pittsburgh and Baltimore, the Browns are also 2-0 against AFC North opponents. Those victories have given Cleveland an early advantage in a race that still has 11 games remaining on its schedule.

The last time Cleveland led the division this late in a season, Mike Pettine was the head coach and Brian Hoyer was the starting quarterback.

That 2014 team delivered a 24-3 road win over the Cincinnati Bengals, improving to 6-3. Pittsburgh’s loss to the Jets three days later left the Browns alone in first place. At the time, it was Cleveland’s first outright division lead in November since 1994.

The finish offered a reminder of how quickly a promising start can disappear. Cleveland eventually reached 7-4 before losing its final five games and finishing 7-9, outside the playoffs.

Browns Offense Needs More Than Late Heroics

Getty CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 18: Andre Szmyt #25 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Ronnie Hickman Jr. #33 after kicking the game winning field goal to defeat the Baltimore Ravens in the game at Huntington Bank Field on October 18, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Browns have become good at escaping trouble. Their offense needs to get better at avoiding it. Cleveland produced almost nothing through three quarters against Baltimore, managing just 46 total yards in the first half and entering the fourth quarter with three points. The defense kept the game within reach, holding the Ravens scoreless after the opening quarter.

Deshaun Watson eventually delivered a critical 33-yard completion to Jerry Jeudy on the final possession, helping set up Andre Szmyt’s winning field goal. Cleveland did enough when it mattered most to finish off the 13-10 victory.

But the late execution should not excuse the long stretches of ineffective offense that made another rescue necessary. Todd Monken’s group needs to sustain drives earlier, create manageable third downs and turn possessions into points before the fourth quarter.

At 4-2, the Browns have given themselves a chance to contend in the AFC North. Taking advantage of that opportunity will require more complete performances from Watson and the offense.

Todd Monken Gets Win Against Former Team

Getty CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 18: Head coach Todd Monken of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter of the game at Huntington Bank Field on October 18, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Sunday’s matchup carried an additional connection for Monken, who spent the previous three seasons as Baltimore’s offensive coordinator before taking the Cleveland job.

“Got a lot of good friends and people there, but other than that, no, it’s a divisional game. It’s the next one,” Monken said before the game.

The Browns have now won four of five since opening the season with a 34-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Victories over Tampa Bay, Carolina and Pittsburgh built momentum before the 17-12 setback against the Jets interrupted their winning streak.

Beating Baltimore also kept Cleveland unbeaten at home, with victories in each of its first three games at Huntington Bank Field.

The next challenge comes away from Cleveland. The Browns visit the Tennessee Titans on October 25, followed by a trip to Pittsburgh on November 1.