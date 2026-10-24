Browns Report Concerning New Injury to Star

Every time, it seems, the Cleveland Browns defense is getting close to being healthy again, there is a fresh new worry cropping up. The team has been playing like one of the best defenses in the NFL in recent weeks, allowing 27 points in the past two games, but has been doing it shorthanded all along. But, just as it appears linebacker Carson Schwesinger is going to keep fighting through his ankle injury, defensive tackle Mason Graham is returning from his knee injury and safety Grant Delpit is set to clear concussion protocol, a new issue has popped up. And it’s star corner Denzel Ward.

On Friday, Ward did not practice because of an issue with his finger. It was not clear specifically what the problem is, but he is not 100% certain to play on Sunday, a potentially tough loss. Ward is one of the best corners in the game, and is allowing just a 42.4% completion rate and a 79.4 quarterback rating when he is targeted. Pro Football Focus rated him the No. 4 corner in the NFL, out of 102.

Browns Not Sure on Denzel Ward

After practice on Friday, Browns coach Todd Monken was hopeful on Ward for Sunday. But the finger is enough of a concern to leave him uncertain about whether he’ll play.

Asked what happened to Ward’s finger, Monken said: “I don’t know that. I don’t know how it happened. I just know that when we met afterwards, something happened to his finger, and we were getting it looked at. So, I mean, knowing Denzel, I would expect him to play. But we’ll see.”

Monken did confirm that Graham will be back on the field on Sunday, though, after his knee injury.

Said Monken: “I was excited when he got injured that it wasn’t anything more than it was, and we were going to be able to get him back, because he was off to such a great start, and he loves playing football, loves his teammates, and you can feel him on the field. And so, it’s great to have him back.”