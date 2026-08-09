Browns Respond to Deshaun Watson’s Clash With Teammate

Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken turned a heated practice exchange between Deshaun Watson and running back Quinshon Judkins into a lesson for his offense.

If there’s a problem, fix it — fast.

Watson and Judkins were captured arguing after a communication breakdown during an 11-on-11 practice rep on Friday. Both players believed they had heard something different, per Monken, and continued making their case instead of finding a solution.

Monken found the quarterback-camera footage amusing when reviewing it. His message to Watson and Judkins, however, was blunt.

“That’s pretty funny, wasn’t it? You ought to see the quarterback camera of that,” Monken said. “Them just arguing. They’re staring at each other, one is saying one thing, the other saying the other. It’s like, ‘I really don’t give a (expletive), fix it.’ We don’t have to stand here and argue. How do we fix it?”

There was some miscommunication here, looked like Deshaun Watson wanted Quinshon Judkins to motion back to his right. They got back in the huddle and Todd Monken was speaking to Judkins. https://t.co/vPDsZNccm1 — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 7, 2026

Monken continued: “It wasn’t funny at the time, and it wouldn’t be funny in a game. But it was funny at the time because one heard one thing, one heard another. OK, teaching moment. It was really easily fixable based on what formation we were in, what plays we run out of that, what he thought he heard. All of things come into play, how do our players fix it?”

Deshaun Watson Gains Ground in Browns QB Competition

The moment with Judkins came as Watson appears to be gaining separation in the competition for the No. 1 QB spot. Monken said before Saturday’s practice that it was Sanders’ turn to work with the starting offense. Instead, Watson received all of first-team opportunities and worked extensively with players projected to have significant roles.

“Might end up with a seven-on-seven, might end up where Deshaun (Watson) gets one of those. That’s what we’ve been doing,” Monken said. “But Shedeur will take the majority of the one reps today.”

Monken was not available after practice to explain the changeup from what he had said an hour earlier. A Browns spokesperson said Monken wanted to evaluate certain personnel groupings with Watson. Still, the practice marked the clearest departure from the relatively balanced rotation Cleveland had used throughout camp.

It was also notable that Dillon Gabriel got in more work than usual with the No. 2 unit. Much is still to be determined and it’s only one day of practice. But Sanders may have some significant work to do in the coming weeks.

Browns to Make QB Decision Soon

Monken said he plans to have a decision on who will start the first preseason game on Monday.

“That’s something we’ll talk about (Sunday),” Monken said. “I think tonight, tomorrow, and then Monday, we’ll start to really focus in on who’s going to start, how we’re going to play our guys, and where we’re at a quarterback’s a piece of that.”

Monken acknowledged that with the install over, preseason games and the team’s joint practice with the Buffalo Bills will weigh heavily into the QB1 decision.

“It’s the next step,” Monken said. “You have to put some amount on it. It’s the closest thing where the quarterbacks understand they can get hit. No matter how much you’re in practice and they feel the rush, I mean, they’re not getting hit. It’ll change in a hurry no matter who’s out in front of you in terms of their understanding of (the offense).”

The Browns plan to give Watson and Sanders one start each before making a decision on the starter. But Monken also noted that plan is subject to change, depending on how the next few weeks shake out.