Browns Make First QB Decision Between Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns have not settled on a Week 1 starter, but Todd Monken has mapped out the first real stage of the quarterback competition.

Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson will each start one of Cleveland’s first two preseason games, NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported Tuesday from Browns training camp. One will open against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 15, while the other will start against the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 22.

Monken has not decided who will get the first opportunity. Wolfe said the next week of practice will likely determine the order.

“I just talked to Todd Monken a few minutes ago,” Wolfe said. “He said this about the quarterback race: ‘I want one of these guys to make it clear to me that they’re the guy with their play.’”

The quarterback leading the competition after the first two exhibition games will then likely start Cleveland’s preseason finale against the New England Patriots on Aug. 27.

“This is the most important team to watch in the preseason,” Wolfe said. “It’s a true quarterback competition. Monken told me he’s going to start one quarterback the first game, the other will start the second. Most likely, the leader of the competition will start the third.”

Todd Monken Impressed With Shedeur Sanders’ Growth

Sanders appears to be trending in the right direction as the Browns prepare to move beyond the installation phase of training camp. Monken told Wolfe he has been impressed by Sanders’ development, although some improvement is still needed ahead of Week 1.

“He’s been very impressed with Shedeur Sanders over the last four months and how he’s grown, particularly with his operation,” Wolfe said. “But he still has some room to go. His challenge for Shedeur is getting in and out of the huddle a little cleaner and being faster with decision-making.”

The Browns have avoided tipping the competition toward either quarterback. Monken has repeatedly said their performance will determine how the reps are distributed and, eventually, who wins the job.

Sanders started seven games as a rookie, finishing with a 3-4 record while passing for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Deshaun Watson Challenged to Protect Football

Watson has had a tough start to camp, with his interceptions becoming a topic of conversation. But Wolfe pointed out the most important part of the competition is still ahead.

“As far as Deshaun, he has to take care of the ball better,” Wolfe said. “He’s had six interceptions. But the important thing to note is that this is just the install portion of training camp. They’ll have three more practices before they get into game mode.”

Watson is attempting to regain his footing after missing all of last season while recovering from a second Achilles surgery. He said earlier in camp that he feels healthy but is still working to regain his football conditioning and develop trust with Cleveland’s receivers.

The preseason games and joint practice with the Buffalo Bills will provide a more meaningful evaluation of the passers, with Monken seeing them under game conditions. And Dillon Gabriel remains a wild card in the competition, with the former third-round pick drawing positive reviews early in camp. He’ll likely see some significant work in the preseason.