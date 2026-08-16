Browns Reportedly Reunite With All-Pro Defensive Lineman in Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns have embraced their rebuild this offseason, which was made abundantly clear when they traded Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams. Still, this team needs guys who can come in and take the field for them this year, which is why the front office has been scouring the free agent market for help in the pass rush department.

Last week, that led the team to explore a reunion with old friend Za’Darius Smith, who recently announced his unretirement after calling it quits in October of last year while with the Philadelphia Eagles. Smith wasn’t 100% certain he’d be returning to football, but reports have emerged indicating that the two sides have found common ground on a deal in free agency.

Browns Set to Sign Za’Darius Smith in Free Agency

A fourth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, Smith was one of the best pass rushers in the league during his prime. He earned Pro Bowl selections in 2019, 2020, and 2022, while also getting a spot on the All-Pro Second Team in 2020. While he isn’t the same player he once was, Smith has remained effective as he’s gotten older, thanks to his ability to get after the quarterback.

Smith spent a season-and-a-half with the Browns before he got traded to the Detroit Lions midway through the 2024 campaign. After latching on with the Eagles right before the start of the 2025 season, Smith abruptly retired after just five games with the team. However, he has made it clear he wants to return to football, and a reunion with the Browns quickly began to develop.

The team brought Smith in for a free agent visit last week to assess his fit and see how interested he is in getting back on the field. All signs pointed to the meeting going well, and just days later, reports have emerged indicating that Cleveland will officially sign Smith to a new contract, with a deal set to be completed as early as Sunday afternoon.

“The Browns hosted their former edge rusher Za’Darius Smith for a tryout on Thursday, and it proved to be a fit for both sides. If all goes (as) planned, he should be signed by Sunday,” Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported. “Smith, 33, passed his physical and is ready to get back in the game after retiring five games into the season last year with the Eagles.”

Browns Bolster Pass Rush With Za’Darius Smith Signing

Even in his brief cameo with the Eagles last year, Smith managed to make an impact, as he picked up 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks during his limited stint on the field. While the Browns picked up Jared Verse as part of their blockbuster Garrett trade, they need to get him some support along the defensive line, and that’s precisely what Smith figures to be.

The final details of this deal still need to be hashed out, but Smith should be suiting up for Cleveland within the next few days. It will likely take him some time to shake off the rust, but even if he is only used as a situational pass rusher, he figures to add value for the Browns on defense. Sure, the offense is a big question mark, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see this team’s defense remain a strong unit, even with Garrett no longer being part of the picture.