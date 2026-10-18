Browns Send Message to Deshaun Watson After Beating Ravens

Deshaun Watson delivered another winning finish for the Cleveland Browns, but head coach Todd Monken had plenty to say about the struggles that preceded it.

The Browns moved into first place in the AFC North with Sunday’s 13-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, improving to 4-2. Monken, however, sounded like a coach still searching for answers on offense.

“I really don’t know what to say. We go a half feeling like ‘did we even meet this week? Did we take the week off and just show up today?’” Monken said.

Watson again produced when Cleveland needed him late. But Monken made clear that his quarterback needs to deliver more consistent play, while also taking responsibility for the offense’s shortcomings.

“Deshaun knows he can play better, we can play better around him. But he’s got something in him to make a play when needed. He’s got to flatten out some of the other ups and downs that we have,” Monken said. “And that starts with me and the offensive staff. That will always be the case. It’s a we thing, not an individual thing.”

Deshaun Watson Helps Browns Recover From Dismal Start

Cleveland generated just 46 net yards and three first downs in the opening half. The Browns went 1-for-6 on third down, and Watson took three sacks before halftime. They still had just three points entering the fourth quarter and were occassionaly booed by the home crowd.

“We just never seemed to get in a rhythm,” Monken said of the offense.

Watson finished 16 of 26 for 164 yards. His biggest throw came on the final possession, when he connected with Jerry Jeudy for 33 yards to help set up Andre Szmyt’s winning 37-yard field goal as time expired.

That completion helped Cleveland rebound from last week’s loss to the New York Jets, when Watson completed 15 of 33 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked five times against Baltimore, adding to the difficulty of getting the offense moving.

Browns Lean on Defense and Ball Security

Monken pointed to avoiding turnovers as a reason Cleveland has been able to survive its offensive inconsistency.

“In four of the last five games, we haven’t turned it over. That’s what’s winning us games. If you’re going to scratch and claw your way in these games, you can’t turn it over,” Monken said. “Their turnover changed the game. That’s what it comes down to.”

Cleveland’s defense supplied that opening when Carson Schwesinger forced a fumble that Tyson Campbell recovered at Baltimore’s 35-yard line. Audric Estime finished the ensuing possession with a 2-yard touchdown run to tie the game.

The Browns now have victories over both Baltimore and Pittsburgh, giving them a 2-0 record within the division and an early advantage against their closest competition.

Cleveland visits the Tennessee Titans next Sunday, with Monken looking for an offense that can contribute well before the closing minutes.