Browns Send Message on Dillon Gabriel’s Status

The Cleveland Browns found a way to keep all four quarterbacks, but head coach Todd Monken offered little clarity on what the move means for Dillon Gabriel’s future.

Gabriel was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return after suffering a back injury during the Browns’ preseason finale against the New England Patriots. He must miss at least four games but will be eligible to return later this season. Gabriel was on the field for practice on Monday in street clothes alongside the other passers.

Monken said the injury occurred when Gabriel kept the ball on a zone read and was twisted awkwardly while being tackled.

“I don’t know exactly when it happened,” Monken said. “He feels like it was the third down on the zone read that he pulled it, kind of got twisted awkwardly. I think he’s going to be fine, just a little uncomfortable throwing now.”

The timing of the injury allowed the Browns to retain rookie Taylen Green without using four spots on the initial 53-man roster. It’s a nice resolution for now, but it simply delays their decision on quarterback depth.

Monken declined to say whether Cleveland planned to keep all four quarterbacks before Gabriel was injured.

“I won’t get into that,” Monken said. “We obviously liked all of our quarterbacks and we certainly didn’t want to lose any of them.”

Dillon Gabriel Strengthened Case With Big Preseason Finale

Gabriel made the most of his final opportunity before roster cuts. He completed 12 of 15 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns in Cleveland’s 37-13 win over New England. Gabriel led the Browns to points on all five of his full possessions and finished with a 156.2 passer rating.

The strong performance changed the narrative around Gabriel after he received limited opportunities during the first two preseason games. It also made exposing him to waivers a significant risk for Cleveland.

The Browns selected Gabriel with the No. 94 overall pick in the 2025 draft. He went 1-5 in six starts as a rookie, completing 59.5% of his passes for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

Gabriel is now guaranteed to remain with the Browns through at least the opening month of the season. His eventual return will force the team to revisit the structure of its quarterback room.

Gabriel could also become a trade candidate if another team loses a quarterback early in the season. His strong preseason finale provided fresh evidence that he can operate an NFL offense and potentially increased his value.

Taylen Green Moves Into Browns’ No. 3 Role

Gabriel’s absence moves Green into the No. 3 spot behind Watson and Sanders. The sixth-round rookie earned his place on the roster despite receiving very limited practice snaps during training camp. Monken credited Green for staying prepared and maximizing every opportunity he received.

“That doesn’t happen if he isn’t diligent, if he isn’t unbelievable in terms of getting mental reps, because he didn’t get a ton of the physical reps,” Monken said. “So, it says a lot about him. There’s still a small sample size to go by, but what you look at is what he did with the limited amount of reps he got.

“We certainly want to see more. It’s hard to get that, it just is. But we were impressed with his ability to handle information, operate on the field, and make the plays that he made.”

Green showcased his athleticism against the Patriots, throwing for 27 yards and rushing for 66 more. He led a 98-yard touchdown drive and nearly broke a 30-yard scramble for a score after escaping from near his own goal line.

The opportunity could be temporary, but Green said he plans to prepare as if he could be called upon at any moment.

“Every single day is an opportunity,” Green said. “Yeah, (Gabriel) is on IR, but he’s pushing me, too, and I’m pushing him. So yeah, it’s an opportunity to show what I can do, but at the same time, I just continue to control what I can control, and just take it day by day, and continue to prepare like I’m starting.”

The Browns open the regular season on September 13 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.