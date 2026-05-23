Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Gets Rough News after OTAs

The Cleveland Browns have not named a leader in their quarterback competition, but the early signs are pointing in one clear direction.

And it is not great news for Shedeur Sanders. Deshaun Watson appears to be gaining real momentum in the race for the starting job, at least based on what media members saw during the Browns’ latest open OTA practice.

“When I looked out there, it looked to me like Deshaun Watson was QB1,” Dan Labbe said on the latest episode of Orange and Brown Talk. “Not written in pen. It could change, but to me, all the things they had Deshaun Watson doing felt very QB1 to me.”

Labbe’s co-host, Lance Reisland, went even further with his assessment.

“And in fact, I would say that he is QB1 by a lot,” Reisland said. “He understands where he’s supposed to go with the ball.”

Sanders and Watson split the first team reps. Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green worked with the backups. After practice, coach Todd Monken was asked directly if things had changed in the quarterback competition. He declined to reveal anything new.

“Nothing’s really changed other than it’s a different day and you’re firing the same questions,” Monken said. “I’m not trying to be — I mean, nothing’s really changed. I mean, we’re going to rotate those guys and play the best player and we’ll see.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Has Career on the Line

Watson enters next season with plenty to prove. The former Pro Bowler has played just 19 games since arriving in Cleveland in 2022 and missed last season after undergoing a pair of Achilles surgeries. He’s heading into the last year of his contract and faces an uncertain future if he doesn’t get on the field.

But with the Browns bringing in Monken as their new head coach, Watson is getting a clean slate.

“He’s been great,” Monken said. “I’m all for a clean slate. I want the best for every player we have, every coach — I want the best for everybody in this world to have a great life. I think it’s really cool that he still has an opportunity, with a change, to showcase his ability and see where he’s at. I’m all for it.”

Coming off the injury, he’s showing traits that once made him one of the league’s top quarterbacks.

“Deshaun’s athleticism shows up,” Monken said. “I wouldn’t say it’s a surprise, but it’s exciting to see. It’s a weapon for him. It’s one of his superpowers, his athleticism.”

Todd Monken Praises Shedeur Sanders’ Progress

Sanders is far from out of the race. Monken made sure to point out that the second-year quarterback has made real strides.

“I think Shedeur’s come miles, in terms of his progressions, getting the ball out, his understanding of concepts,” Monken said. “I think he’s really, really come a long way.”

The former Colorado star started seven games as a fifth-round rookie last season, going 3-4 while completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. It was a rocky debut by most measures, but not one without promise.

“What you see is elite playmaking ability,” Monken said. “That’s in him. You’ve seen it. We’ve seen it. You saw it in college, you saw it on tape last year.

“Sure, there’s a ways to go, but what first-year player doesn’t have a long way to go. I’m excited to get started with him and all of our quarterbacks and all of our players.”

Sanders also represents the more intriguing long-term option if he can prove he is ready. Sanders is playing on a fifth-round rookie deal, which would give the Browns a major roster-building advantage if he became the starter. Cleveland could use that flexibility to continue reshaping the offense around him rather than tying its future to Watson beyond this season.