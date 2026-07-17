Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Makes Big Off-Field Announcement

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is making some noise ahead of training camp, although his latest move came away from the football field.

Sanders released a new song called “Turn Back,” adding another track to the music career he has continued to pursue alongside football. Sanders announced the release in a YouTube video alongside his older brother, Shilo Sanders. He also promoted the song on social media.

“Turn Back” follows “Perfect Timing,” which became a viral hit and was closely associated with Sanders during his final college season at Colorado. The new track ends with a confident message from Sanders.

“The best thing I got throughout everything is a different perspective, and this perspective is going to make me one of the greatest,” Sanders said. “I’m always going to be legendary. I know that, I believe that and I stamp that.”

The Browns quarterback is not stopping with the song. Sanders also started a countdown for a new short film connected to the release, giving fans another off-field project to follow before training camp begins.

Shedeur Sanders Focused on Growth in Browns QB Competition

Sanders remains firmly in the running to open the season as the Browns’ starter. He made seven starts as a rookie, finishing 3-4 while completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

There were uneven stretches, but Sanders showed enough to remain a central part of Cleveland’s plans entering his second season. Sanders has also made noticeable progress during the offseason program. He became more decisive in Todd Monken’s offense and appeared to close the gap on Deshaun Watson before the Browns broke for the summer.

“As you look at Shedeur, the off-schedule plays that he made last year, maybe his measurables in the combine and coming out of pro days and all that other stuff, maybe they’re not quite what elite athletes are considered,” quarterbacks coach Mike Bajakian said. “But I’ll tell you what, if you just go back to the video from last year, and even his college video, you see an athlete that plays a lot faster than maybe the measurables indicate, and that’s the case with him.”

Sanders: Trying to be Best QB in the World

Monken did not name a starter following minicamp, leaving the competition to continue through training camp and potentially into the preseason. Sanders and Watson alternated opportunities with the first-team offense during offseason workouts and minicamp.

Sanders has tried to avoid viewing every practice through the lens of his competition with Watson. His approach sounded similar to the perspective he shared at the end of “Turn Back.”

“I’m just trying to be a better person every day. And wherever that falls into place, it’ll fall into place,” Sanders said. “I try to make everything about being the best quarterback in the world a point of emphasis. So whatever I need to improve, I look at that and I try to improve.”

That does not mean Sanders is taking a passive approach. He understands what is at stake and has spent the offseason trying to become more comfortable in the system while playing with the confidence that helped him emerge as a starter late last season.

Browns rookies will report for training camp on July 23, with veterans following on July 28.