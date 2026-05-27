Analyst Sends Shedeur Sanders Bold Message Amid Browns QB Battle

The Cleveland Browns appear to be favoring Deshaun Watson to win the quarterback battle.

Cleveland has four quarterbacks on the roster, but it appears to be a two-horse race between Watson and Shedeur Sanders. However, as OTAs have begun, Watson has gotten the majority of the first-team reps, and NFL analyst Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report predicts Watson will win the Browns quarterback job, as the analyst doesn’t think Sanders is a capable NFL starter.

“At this point, many Browns fans simply want the Watson era, which has been mired in controversy and disappointment, to be over. But Monken had no part in any of that mess; his job is to win games in 2026,” Davenport wrote.

“And if Watson is healthy, he gives the Browns the best chance to do that. It’s been a while, but Watson has shown that he can be a capable NFL starter. Sanders gave no such indication as a rookie. Projected winner: Watson.”

If Sanders doesn’t win the starting job, what his future with the Browns and in the NFL would be is uncertain. However, Davenport doesn’t believe the sophomore quarterback is a capable NFL starter, which is why Todd Monken will name Watson the starting quarterback.

Browns Coach Praises Sanders

Although Sanders isn’t predicted to win the starting job, Monken has been impressed with him.

Sanders showed flashes of being a future starting quarterback in the NFL last season, and Monken believes he’s continued to develop and learn.

“I think Shedeur’s come miles, in terms of his progressions, getting the ball out, his understanding of concepts,” Monken said. “I think he’s really, really come a long way.”

Monken, however, also had plenty of praise for Watson and what he’s been able to show in his return from injury.

“Deshaun’s athleticism shows up,” Monken said. “Obviously he’s had that, but he’s had injuries that have set him back. I wouldn’t say it’s a surprise, but it’s exciting to see–it’s a weapon for him. It’s one of his superpowers, his athleticism.”

So, despite the Browns not naming a starter, Monken said he’d like to have it by the end of spring, but won’t force it.

“You’d love to have [an established depth chart] at every position at the end of spring. But you can’t guarantee that. We’ll have it set for Jacksonville [in Week 1].”

Sanders threw for 1,400 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions last season.

Watson Appears to be Frontrunner

Cleveland has an interesting quarterback battle this offseason, but it appears Watson is the frontrunner.

Browns insider Zac Jackson echoed May Kay Cabot’s report that Watson does feel to have the upper hand.

“Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com had the report that Deshaun Watson has the clear lead in the quarterback competition, there’s just no gain in the Browns playing Deshaun Watson. I’ve been clear about that, I’ve thought about that, I have been questioned about that,” Zac Jackson said on his podcast.

“I’ve not changed on that because that’s how it is as I’ve talked about here. There have been whispers, they want to play Deshaun, they’re going to play Deshaun, brace yourself for playing Deshaun. I’ve had no logical explanation for why that would be the truth. I will say, it’s still May.”

However, until a decision is made, it still can be a quarterback battle.