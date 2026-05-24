Shedeur Sanders’ Brother Announces Decision on NFL Future

Shilo Sanders appears to be moving on from his NFL dream after a brief and rocky stint in the league.

Sanders, the older brother of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders and the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, opened up about his football future on his YouTube channel.

“I just be like working out like just as a human,” Shilo said. “But training and stuff, like getting ready, and you have a set day, like camp starts, like a whole different type of training.

“It takes a special kind of guy to see the light at the end of the tunnel, and I don’t think there’s any light in my tunnel.”

Shilo Sanders went undrafted out of Colorado in 2025 before signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. His time with Tampa Bay did not last long. Sanders was ejected from a preseason game after throwing a punch and was cut shortly after. He has not found another NFL home since.

Based on his most recent statement, he does not sound like someone preparing for another run at the league.

Shilo is Major Voice Around Shedeur Sanders

While Shilo’s NFL career appears to be winding down, he has remained a visible part of Shedeur Sanders’ inner circle. But Shilo also drew criticism this offseason after getting into an online tiff involving longtime Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Cabot had reported on the Browns’ quarterback situation, with Deshaun Watson gaining momentum in the competition. Shilo responded with a “go make a sandwich” comment directed at Cabot. It sparked backlash and was widely criticized as sexist. Shilo then doubled down on his statement.

“If you’re gonna be a reporter, be a reporter and report facts,” Sanders said on his Twitch channel. “Whenever you have your opinion, and your opinion is always something hateful to Shedeur, then it makes it seem like it’s something weird. Like it’s an agenda that you have going on.

Shedeur Sanders Still in Mix for Browns Starting Job

For Shedeur, the focus remains on the quarterback competition in Cleveland. The Browns have not named a starter, and head coach Todd Monken has continued to frame the job as an open competition.

Veteran Deshaun Watson appears to have momentum after returning from injury, but Sanders is still firmly in the mix as the Browns work through spring practices. Monken said “nothing’s really changed” with the competition as Cleveland moved through OTAs.

Sanders started seven games as a rookie last season, going 3-4 while throwing for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The results were uneven, but the Browns still saw enough upside to keep him in the conversation. Monken has also praised Sanders’ progress this offseason.

“I think Shedeur has come miles in terms of his progressions, getting the ball out, his understanding of concepts,” Monken said. “I think he’s really, really come a long way.”

Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green also remain part of a crowded quarterback room.