Shedeur Sanders’ Brother Under Fire for Controversial Announcement

Football has not worked out for Shilo Sanders, who is now shifting his focus toward music.

Sanders released a rap album titled “World of Headache.” The project includes a song called “Go Out Swinging,” a reference to the moment that helped end his brief NFL journey.

Sanders was fighting for a roster spot with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2025 when he got into an on-field confrontation with Buffalo Bills tight end Zach Davidson. Davidson had his hands inside Sanders’ facemask during a prolonged block before Sanders retaliated with a punch. Sanders was immediately ejected.

“You can’t throw punches in this league — that’s inexcusable,” Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said at the time. “They’re going to get you every time. You’ve got to grow from that.”

The Buccaneers waived Sanders the following day. The undrafted safety went unclaimed and has not signed with another NFL team.

Shilo Sanders Uses Altered Image to Promote Album

Sanders used an image of the confrontation to promote his new album. However, fans quickly noticed that Davidson had been replaced with Bills Pro Bowl tight end Dalton Kincaid in the image.

“Did they edit Dalton Kincaid in there to make it look like he wasn’t facing the practice squad,” one fan said.

“Why did you edit in Kincaid??? It was Zach Davidson,” another said.

“Player so bad he had to photoshop the TE1 to make it look like he didn’t fight the TE5 who got cut,” a third added.

The album also became a family project. Shedeur Sanders and their father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, are featured on multiple songs. Shedeur appears on the track “Bow Wow” and promoted his brother’s project through social media.

Shedeur Sanders is no stranger to the recording studio. Sanders released “Perfect Timing” in 2024 while playing at Colorado. The song went viral during his college days and became part of the soundtrack surrounding the Buffaloes.

The Browns quarterback followed it with his second single, “Turn Back,” on July 17, shortly before reporting for training camp. Sanders accompanied the release with an 18-minute video detailing his mindset entering his second NFL season.

Shedeur Sanders Set as Browns Backup Quarterback

Sanders expectedly made Cleveland’s initial 53-man roster and will open the season as Watson’s primary backup.

Monken described the competition between Watson and Sanders as close but said Watson’s full body of work gave the Browns their best chance to win. He also stressed that the decision was not being evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

Sanders went 3-4 as a starter during his rookie season, completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He showed progress during the preseason but could not unseat Watson, who is returning after missing all of last season because of Achilles injuries.

The Browns created more clarity in their crowded quarterback room by placing Dillon Gabriel on injured reserve with a back injury. Gabriel was designated to return but must miss at least the first four games of the season.

Rookie sixth-round pick Taylen Green also made the roster and will serve as Cleveland’s third quarterback. Green could be designated as the emergency option on game days, leaving Watson and Sanders as the two quarterbacks in uniform.