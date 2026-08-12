Shedeur Sanders Clears Air on Injury Ahead of Browns Preseason Opener

Shedeur Sanders put lingering concerns about his throwing hand to rest ahead of the Cleveland Browns’ preseason opener.

Sanders confirmed Wednesday that he dealt with a blister after ramping up his throwing during the offseason. The issue carried into the early portion of training camp but has since healed.

“No, that happened this past offseason getting back into it, just from throwing a lot,” Sanders said. “Honestly, that’s where it came from. And it’s all healed up now. But that was a thing, I would say, at the start of training camp and everything that we just had to work through and be able to figure out.”

Sanders has been alternating first-team reps in practice with Deshaun Watson. The second-year passer has not missed any time due to injury.

Browns Nearing Decision on Preseason Starter

Head coach Todd Monken is expected to inform the quarterbacks on Wednesday who will start against the Bears. However, the decision will not determine who opens the regular season as Cleveland’s QB1.

The Browns want to give both Sanders and Watson an extended opportunity to operate the offense in a game setting. The starter against Chicago is expected to play approximately one half, allowing him to work through a two-minute situation and experience the natural flow of a game. The other quarterback is expected to play around a quarter, with Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green likely playing mop-up duty.

Monken plans to reverse the order for Cleveland’s second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on August 22.

“I have my reasons for how it’s going to go,” Monken said. “It’s still a competition. We’ll get a chance to see them both.”

The Bears matchup will mark Sanders’ first live game action of his second NFL season. Monken has said the preseason will give the Browns a chance to evaluate areas that cannot be replicated during practice.

Cleveland will likely settle on its starter shortly after the Buffalo game, giving the offense time to put the finishing touches on its preparation for the September 13 opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Deshaun Watson Feeling Healthy After Injuries

Watson enters the competition carrying more significant injury concerns than Sanders. The veteran quarterback missed the entire 2025 season while recovering from a pair of Achilles surgeries. He also underwent surgery on his throwing shoulder in 2023, limiting him to six appearances that season.

Watson acknowledged that the injuries have forced his game to evolve. However, the 30-year-old believes he can still rely on the instincts and playmaking ability that fueled his early success with the Houston Texans.

“Yeah, I mean, I’m different, man,” Watson said. “Ever since I’ve been here early on, I think bringing up Houston was cool, but I’m 30 now. I’ve had some injuries and things like that. So my game has definitely changed, but the mentality and how I play and how I approach it doesn’t.

“So I don’t know. I think just going out there and just playing free and let my instincts just take over. That’s the biggest thing. (Former Texans) coach (Bill) O’Brien always told me, always trust my instincts. So I think that’s the biggest thing is just go out there and play free and let the game come to me.”

For Watson, Saturday will provide the first meaningful test of whether his body — and his game — can hold up under live pressure.