Browns Have Made Definitive Call on Sheduer Sanders’ Future: Report

The trade rumors swirling around Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders are back and strong enough to register on the Beaufort Wind Scale, but one prominent NFL insider recently asserted that no such storm is imminent on the horizon.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network appeared on the Thursday, June 25 edition of “The Rich Eisen Show” and categorically shut down any notion of the Browns flipping Sanders this summer.

“Anything out there that they are looking to trade him, I would put zero stock in that,” Pelissero said. “If I had to make an educated guess, I’d say he and Deshaun Watson both are on the team in September.”

Deshaun Watson’s Success During OTAs Fueling Trade Speculation on Shedeur Sanders

Trade discussions around Sanders are tied to the notion that Watson has played well through OTAs to this point and could win the starting job to begin the season in September, even despite Sanders starting the final seven games down the stretch last year and remaining a fan favorite in Cleveland who can still provide a glimmer for the future as a longterm starter.

But even if Watson becomes QB1, that doesn’t mean Sanders ends up on the trade block. And he is not available to competing teams as of yet, according to an explanation from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on Wednesday.

Sources say nothing has changed in the Browns’ quarterback competition since the end of minicamp, when Todd Monken declined to set his QB depth chart and revealed that he’ll carry the two-way competition between Sanders and Watson into training camp Furthermore, he indicated that the sweepstakes could last through the three preseason games so he can see the two QBs operate in a game setting against a live pass rush and coverage. … It doesn’t mean the Browns have ruled out trading Sanders at the end of camp. Everyone has a price, and the Browns would undoubtedly listen to offers for him if Watson wins the starting job.

One potential landing spot for Sanders is the Arizona Cardinals, with former Browns starter Jacoby Brissett a potential option to return to Cleveland in a deal.

Dillon Gabriel Stronger Trade Candidate than Shedeur Sanders

Cabot also noted that Dillon Gabriel could end up a trade candidate depending on how sixth-round rookie Taylen Green develops over his first NFL offseason.

Gabriel was a third-round pick under former head coach Kevin Stefanski in 2025 and became the Browns’ starter for a handful of games after the team benched, and ultimately traded, Joe Flacco. Gabriel lost the starting gig following a concussion against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. Sanders replaced him at halftime of that contest and never relinquished the QB1 spot.

Cleveland fired Stefanski over the offseason, and he has since assumed head coaching duties for the Atlanta Falcons. As such, Atlanta is the most logical landing spot for Gabriel given Stefanski’s clear belief in him and the persisting perception around the league of the quarterback as a viable longterm backup.