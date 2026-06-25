Falcons’ Kevin Stefanski Gets Strong Bijan Robinson Warning

There’s a ton of uncertainty when it comes to the 2026 Atlanta Falcons. Even though the organization is shoring up its future lately with big contract extensions to Drake London and Kyle Pitts, it could be Bijan Robinson who holds the key to the team’s ultimate future.

The Falcons have now committed a combined seven years and nearly $200 million to London and Pitts. Robinson, who is one of the top three running backs in the NFL, will likely command a record-breaking deal.

So what are the Falcons waiting on? In fact, why wasn’t he the first of the three to get signed?

Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano believes it could all boil down to new head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Kevin Stefanski Could Hold the Key to Bijan Robinson’s Future

Set to enter the fourth season of his career, Robinson has yet to play on a winning team. Worse yet, the Falcons haven’t had a winning season since 2017.

“Robinson is an obvious player to re-sign, but he might be taking a wait-and-see approach with new coach Kevin Stefanski before committing to a team that hasn’t gotten much right in the past decade,” Manzano wrote.

It’s not as if Stefanski has a much better track record across his six seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He had just two winning seasons in Cleveland, finishing with an overall record of 45-56.

Then again, it’s the Browns, a franchise that has had just four winning seasons over the last 30 years.

Nevertheless, what may ultimately determine Stefanski’s tenure in Atlanta is whether he can prove, even in just one season, that he’s the guy to lead the organization into the future, which in turn could lead Robinson to re-signing.

“Perhaps in the back of Robinson’s mind, he’s wondering whether a change of scenery is best for him after playing out his rookie deal in Atlanta,” Manzano added. “If that’s the case, Stefanski might have a year or two to prove he’s the right coach to help this talented offense play up to its potential.”

If that were to happen, it would mark the third consecutive Falcons head coach to be fired after three seasons or fewer, following Arthur Smith and Raheem Morris.

Falcons’ Quarterback Situation Remains Biggest Question

The Falcons’ problems go much deeper than just who is roaming the sidelines, although that certainly can’t be overlooked. Part of Smith’s, Morris’ and now Stefanski’s biggest issue has been the guy behind center.

Smith had just one season with Matt Ryan before he was traded to the Indianapolis Colts. Since then, the Falcons have attempted patchwork jobs with quarterbacks like Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke and Kirk Cousins.

Now they’re in the middle of one of the most debated quarterback competitions of the 2026 season between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr.

“It’s on Stefanski, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt to make sure they pick the right quarterback between Penix and Tagovailoa and produce an ideal scheme for that player to be the point guard of an offense rich with high-level playmakers,” Manzano wrote.

So, when it comes to just about everyone’s future in Atlanta, especially Stefanski and Robinson, who’s playing quarterback could determine everything.