Browns Offer 6-Word Message on Shedeur Sanders

Everything remains in play for the Cleveland Browns with the No. 2 overall pick — including selecting a quarterback, with Colorado standout Shedeur Sanders still under consideration.

The buzz around the pick has shifted in recent weeks. Early projections pegged Cleveland as a lock to target a franchise quarterback, a move that would make sense for a team that has started 40 different QBs since 1999.

But momentum has recently turned toward the Browns potentially selecting a dynamic playmaker at another position, such as two-way star Travis Hunter or Penn State pass-rusher Abdul Carter.

Still, Browns general manager Andrew Berry left the door open during his pre-draft press conference, saying “all options are on the board” when asked specifically about the possibility of drafting Sanders. However, it is draft season and Berry is someone who will never show his cards

Andrew Berry: Environment Important for Any QB Selected

Play

Berry also offered a glimpse into the team’s approach to developing its next young quarterback, emphasizing the importance of the environment, offensive system, and early expectations placed on a rookie as key factors in their long-term success.

“I think that a lot of the quarterback position is the environment that you put the individual in. Whether that’s the teammates, schematically what you ask them to do, and honestly, what you ask them to do early in their career,” Berry said.

Berry also pointed to how other quarterbacks around the league thrive when matched with the right system—a perspective that could apply to several mid-to-late round prospects. That includes dual-threat options like Jalen Milroe, as well as more traditional pocket passers like Tyler Shough.

“The way that Josh Allen produces is a lot different than the way that Brock Purdy produces. The system that Tua (Tagovailoa) runs is a lot different than the system that Lamar Jackson runs,” Berry said. “I think it’s of great importance for any organization bringing in a quarterback to understanding what that individual does well and how you both build an offense and design a scheme to accentuate that individual strength. I think as long as they have a level of baseline talent, you can have a productive player at the position as long as you’re thoughtful in terms of building the environment around them.”

Joe Flacco Signing Won’t Impact Browns’ Decision

Cleveland has two veteran quarterbacks on the roster in Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco. The Browns recently signed Flacco, bringing him back after a successful stint in 2023. While the Browns like both quarterbacks, having them on the roster does not influence their decision in the draft.

“We wouldn’t consider signing Joe as having any real impact in terms of how we would view taking a quarterback in the draft,” Berry said. “We firmly believe that it’s not about picking a player who’s ready to contribute now. It’s about trying to find the player that you think is going to be the best.”

The Browns are coming off a 3-14 campaign and most fans — and players — would like to see a difference-maker come into the building sooner rather than later.