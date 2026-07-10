Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Draws Super Bowl-Winning Comparison

Shedeur Sanders rarely generates a quiet opinion. The Cleveland Browns quarterback has been a lightning rod since entering the NFL, with his famous last name and unexpected fall to the fifth round creating constant debate around nearly every throw, statement and social media post.

Xavier “Chef Zae” Crocker of BIGPLAY Cleveland believes some of the criticism has gone too far. He compared Sanders’ path to that of Sam Darnold, who endured several difficult stops before eventually changing the trajectory of his career and winning a Super Bowl.

“You know who I think he is? Sam Darnold,” Crocker said. “Sam Darnold was this highly-regarded recruit coming out. All of a sudden, he was supposed to be the No. 1 guy going, and the next thing you know, Baker Mayfield got picked before him. A highly-regarded recruit that fell back on the draft board a little bit, didn’t have the initial success like people wanted, but that’s the trajectory that they’re looking at [for Sanders]. ‘He’s not good enough to be in the league. He’s a bust.’ Everybody’s already writing off this guy when he’s literally shown great qualities of a franchise quarterback.”

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Darnold’s career appeared headed toward journeyman territory after uneven stops with the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. But he rebuilt his reputation as a starter before becoming a catalyst for Seattle’s championship run, passing for 4,048 yards and 25 touchdowns during the regular season.

It is a much higher ceiling than some recent assessments have placed on Sanders. The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner projected Sanders as a potentially reliable long-term backup rather than a year-to-year NFL starter.

“When I see Shedeur Sanders the hopeful media tycoon, I see the son of an icon,” Baumgardner wrote. “When I see Shedeur Sanders the quarterback, I see Andy Dalton or Teddy Bridgewater. He’s not necessarily a year-to-year starter in today’s NFL, but he does look like a very capable thrower who, if his grasp of NFL offenses and defensive speed continues to improve, can be a reliable backup for a long time. He projects as the type of backup who can hold the fort for a few weeks if a starter gets hurt.”

Shedeur Sanders Showed Flashes During Rookie Season

Sanders began his rookie season buried on the depth chart before Dillon Gabriel’s concussion forced him onto the field against the Baltimore Ravens. Sanders started the final seven games and went 3-4, completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The overall numbers were uneven. Sanders also flashed the playmaking ability that made him a notable name ahead of the draft. He threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns against the Tennessee Titans and produced several explosive plays after taking over the offense.

Sanders has not tried to present his rookie season as a finished product. His father, Deion Sanders, also believes there was more available.

“I would have wanted him to perform a little better, but that’s not just an individual thing, that’s a team thing,” Deion Sanders said. “A quarterback needs help.”

With a new head coach in Todd Monken, Sanders has been hard at work at learning the new playbook and proving he can win games for the Browns.

“I’m focused on developing as a player, like doing everything, getting as comfortable as I can in the offense and the scheme and playing with that confidence I had,” Sanders said. “So I think that’s all I’m really looking for and trying to improve every day, whether it’s mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually. Like, I’m just trying to be a better person every day. And wherever that falls into place, it’ll fall into place.”

Shedeur Sanders Can Change Browns’ Future

Sanders has a chance to carve out a much different lane this season. He will have to beat Deshaun Watson, who is attempting to reclaim the starting job after missing last season and is entering the final year of his contract. Monken has said the competition will continue into training camp, when the Browns can evaluate both quarterbacks in pads and live situations.

For the Browns, Sanders represents upside. He is playing on his rookie deal worth approximately $4.6 million after being selected with the No. 144 overall pick. That type of cost control at quarterback would give Cleveland more flexibility to strengthen the roster around him. Cleveland could allow Sanders to grow inside Monken’s offense while using their resources elsewhere.

If Sanders wins the job and plays well, Cleveland may have found its answer in the fifth round. If neither Sanders or Watson make an impact, the Browns will likely enter the next draft still searching for their next franchise quarterback.