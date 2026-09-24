Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Could Get Fresh Start with NFC Squad

The New York Giants need a quarterback, and Shedeur Sanders needs a clearer path to playing time.

That makes the Cleveland Browns backup an intriguing trade option after Giants coach John Harbaugh left the door open Wednesday to bringing in help. Jaxson Dart is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a knee injury suffered against the Los Angeles Rams, leaving Jameis Winston — a former Browns quarterback — atop New York’s depth chart.

Harbaugh said the Giants plan to add a quarterback and would prefer a veteran. But he also made room for a younger option.

“And you never know, if a younger guy becomes available that’s interesting, that would fit,” Harbaugh said.

Asked about making a trade, Harbaugh said “all options are open right now.”

Sanders checks several boxes. He is 24, has seven NFL starts and has flashed enough ability to warrant another look. His best outing as a rookie came against Tennessee, when he threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing score.

The Giants already have Winston to handle the immediate transition. Sanders would give them another option with starting experience and room to develop if Winston struggles. Winston completed 11 of 27 passes for 111 yards and an interception after replacing Dart in Monday’s 28-6 loss.

Shedeur Sanders Remains Stuck Behind Deshaun Watson

Sanders’ immediate future in Cleveland depends largely on how Deshaun Watson plays.

He lost the training camp competition when coach Todd Monken named Watson the starter on August 24. If Watson continues producing, there is little reason to expect Monken to make a change.

Watson strengthened his hold on the job Sunday, completing 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns without an interception in a 23-19 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He led two second-half touchdown drives to help Cleveland recover from a poor offensive start.

“There’s a lot of football left in him. He just hasn’t played in a while,” Monken said Monday.

Still, Watson has put together one encouraging performance this season. His rough opener against Jacksonville remains part of the evaluation, and one win does not settle Cleveland’s quarterback situation for the next several months.

As the No. 2 quarterback, Sanders is positioned to get the next opportunity if Watson falters. That gives the Browns a reason to keep him and Sanders a reason to believe his chance could come.

The uncertainty is when. Sanders finished his rookie season with 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 56.6% of his attempts. He showed promise, but also left plenty to improve. He needs more game action to establish whether he can become a dependable starter.

A move to New York would not guarantee that opportunity with Winston starting and Dart eventually returning. It could, however, give Sanders another coaching staff willing to invest in his development while the Browns continue with Watson.

Dillon Gabriel Gives Giants Another Browns Trade Option

If Cleveland wants to keep Sanders, Gabriel is another quarterback worth discussing. The Browns placed Gabriel on injured reserve with a back injury and designated him for return. He must miss at least four games, making him eligible to return after Week 4.

Gabriel also brings starting experience. The 2025 third-round pick started six games as a rookie, finishing the season with 937 passing yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He completed 59.5% of his throws.

His place in Cleveland appears even less certain than Sanders’. Watson has the starting job, Sanders is the primary backup and rookie Taylen Green occupies the third spot on the active roster.

Trading Gabriel once healthy could allow the Browns to keep their top two quarterbacks while getting something back for a player facing a difficult climb up the depth chart.

For the Giants, the injury complicates the timing. They need help now, and Gabriel’s availability depends on his recovery.