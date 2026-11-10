Shedeur Sanders Makes Post Amid Browns QB Drama

Shedeur Sanders offered a look at his return to the Cleveland Browns’ starting lineup while his place in it remained unsettled.

The second-year quarterback shared an Instagram photo collection recapping his first start of the season against the New Orleans Saints. The post had no caption, but it drew tens of thousands of likes and responses from family, fellow players and fans.

Sanders, who has 2.7 million followers, included photos of himself before the game and during the action.

“Son!” his father, Deion Sanders, wrote.

Browns rookie receiver Denzel Boston also responded with fire emojis after playing a prominent role in Sanders’ return to the field.

The post arrived with Cleveland facing a familiar question at quarterback. Sanders had just delivered a strong finish in a narrow loss, while Deshaun Watson was healthy enough to return after clearing concussion protocol.

Shedeur Sanders Delivers Big Plays Against Saints

Sanders completed 19 of 31 passes for 297 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Cleveland’s 23-22 overtime loss. He finished with a 114.6 passer rating despite taking five sacks.

The afternoon started slowly. Sanders threw for just 38 yards in the first half, with the Browns and Saints tied 3-3 at the break. Cleveland did not score its first touchdown until the fourth quarter.

But Sanders eventually helped unlock the explosive plays Cleveland needed. He connected with Boston for a 60-yard gain and later found KC Concepcion for a 64-yard touchdown, the rookie’s first NFL score.

After New Orleans reclaimed the lead, Sanders completed consecutive passes to Jerry Jeudy to move Cleveland into position for Andre Szmyt’s tying 51-yard field goal.

Sanders then found Harold Fannin Jr. for a 39-yard touchdown in overtime. His potential winning two-point pass to Boston fell incomplete, ending the comeback bid.

“The moment never felt big, so that’s how I know I’m growing as a quarterback in this league,” Sanders said after the game

The loss dropped Cleveland to 5-4, but Sanders gave the coaching staff its first full game of evidence this season as it considers the next step.

Browns Have Not Announced Starting Quarterback

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Monday that the Browns planned to return to Watson against the Houston Texans. Watson cleared concussion protocol Saturday but remained inactive against New Orleans after Sanders handled the first-team preparation during the week.

Head coach Todd Monken, however, declined to make that move official during his Monday availability.

“I am not,” Monken said when asked whether he was ready to name his starter. “I really haven’t thought through it other than getting through this morning’s tape.”

Watson started Cleveland’s first eight games and helped the Browns reach 5-3 before Sanders stepped in. Sunday’s performance gave Monken another option heading into the final game before Cleveland’s bye.

The Browns are scheduled to return to full practice Wednesday, with a home matchup against Houston next on the schedule. More clarity will come with who gets the starting reps in practice.