Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Posts 1-Word Message

Shedeur Sanders had an uneven preseason debut, but the Cleveland Browns quarterback put a familiar, positive label on the experience afterward.

“Legendary,” Sanders wrote on Instagram alongside a few photos from the Browns’ 34-10 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Sanders entered in the third quarter and completed 6 of 11 passes for 79 yards with one interception. His best work came early, opening his first possession with a 24-yard completion to Gage Larvadain before connecting with Luke Floriea for 35 yards on third-and-13.

The drive reached inside the Bears’ 10-yard line but ended when running back Ahmani Marshall was stuffed for a loss on fourth-and-1. Cleveland went three-and-out on Sanders’ next possession.

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Takes Responsibility for Turnover

Sanders’ final series ended early in the fourth quarter when he overthrew Malachi Corley and was intercepted by Beanie Bishop Jr.

“It was the right read,” Sanders said. “It just slipped. … I just didn’t execute the decision, but the right decision was made.”

Despite the turnover, Browns head coach Todd Monken saw encouraging signs from Sanders’ time under center against Chicago.

“For Shedeur not to play the first half and to come right out. We open it up with a throw, hits Gage, and then we get a big third down. They go (cover) zero, and we block it up and he hits our slot on a crossing route,” Monken said. “Obviously, we didn’t finish. Got to call it better. Got to coach better. Got to play better. But those are the things you’re looking for.”

Todd Monken Praises Deshaun Watson’s Return

Deshaun Watson started and played the entire first half, completing 11 of 15 passes for 126 yards. He led the Browns on both of their scoring drives and helped Cleveland build an early 10-0 lead.

Watson’s longest completion was a screen pass that Dylan Sampson turned into a 43-yard gain. The drive ended with rookie KC Concepcion scoring on a 14-yard jet sweep.

There were also mistakes. Watson lost a fumble when he was strip-sacked on fourth-and-1 and struggled to operate Cleveland’s two-minute offense late in the half. Still, Monken delivered an emphatic review of Watson’s first game action since October 2024.

“It was awesome — so cool to watch him play,” Monken said. “I get all of the frustration — fans, himself. But for him to come back and work as he did is an unbelievable credit to him. He was having fun today and that is so cool. I thought he really functioned at a high level.”

Shedeur Sanders Gets His Chance Against Bills

Watson appears to have momentum after earning strong praise from Monken. But the competition is not over. The Browns plan to start Sanders against the Buffalo Bills in their second preseason game and give him a half of action. Watson is expected to take over in the second half. Additionally, the quarterbacks will split reps during the Browns’ joint practice with Buffalo.

“I’m not ready to say it yet,” Monken said when asked about naming a starter. “The plan was always to get through the Bills game, switch up who was going to start, who was going to play in the second half, then go from there.”

Sanders will also get the benefit of playing in front of Cleveland’s home crowd and working with more of the offensive starters. A strong performance would make the looming decision significantly more difficult for Monken and his staff.