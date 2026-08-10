Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Gets More Bad News on Future

The Cleveland Browns have not named a starting quarterback, but NFL insider Ian Rapoport believes Deshaun Watson is beginning to separate from Shedeur Sanders.

“It certainly seems like Deshaun Watson has the leg up here. He’s the one who is more well-versed in the Browns’ operations,” Rapoport said on Inside Training Camp Live on Sunday.

Sanders has produced encouraging moments during training camp. However, Rapoport sees Watson as the steadier option for head coach Todd Monken as he looks to rebuild the offense in Cleveland.

“Shedeur has flashed in camp; he has made some plays that make them go, ‘OK, this guy’s got some talent.’ But just as far as dependability and play-in-play-out, it feels to me like Watson,” Rapoport said.

The assessment came one day after the clearest shift of the quarterback competition. Monken said before Saturday’s practice that Sanders would receive the majority of the first-team work. Instead, Watson took all the snaps with the starting offense while Sanders split time with Dillon Gabriel.

A Browns spokesperson explained that there were specific personnel groupings Monken wanted to evaluate with Watson.

Browns Closing In on First QB Decision

The next few weeks should provide a clearer picture of where Sanders stands. The Browns will open their preseason schedule against the Chicago Bears on August 15. Monken said the coaching staff would discuss the quarterback rotation over the weekend before beginning to focus on a starter Monday.

“Tonight, tomorrow, and then Monday we’ll start to really focus in on who’s going to start and how we’re going to play our guys, and where we’re at quarterback is a piece of that,” Monken said.

If Watson is selected to start against Chicago, it would make sense for the practice distribution to begin leaning in his direction during game week. The decision would not necessarily settle the regular-season competition. However, it will offer the strongest indication yet of how Monken currently views the race.

Browns Still Plan Starts for Watson and Sanders

Monken still intends to give Watson and Sanders one preseason start apiece. That plan, however, is not set in stone.

“We’re still on that track of liking to have one start one game and then the other,” Monken said. “But everything we do is subject to change, with every position on the field.”

From the outside looking in, neither quarterback has done enough to claim the job decisively. Cleveland’s starting offense has battled inconsistency regardless of who has been behind center. Turnovers have also been a recurring issue, with the Browns recording 17 interceptions through the first nine practices. Watson has been responsible for the majority of those.

“It’s everybody. It’s offense, quarterbacks, defense, system — it’s all of us,” Monken said. “Are we excited about the turnovers? Of course not. But that’s all you do: you keep practicing and fight to correct it.”

After facing the Bears, the Browns will host the Buffalo Bills for a joint practice before the sides square off in a preseason tilt. Cleveland closes out the preseason against the New England Patriots.