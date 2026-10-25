Browns QB Shedeur Sanders Pegged for Deadline Exit

The Cleveland Browns are winning with Deshaun Watson, and Shedeur Sanders is still waiting, prompting talk about his future.

While there’s no movement at the top of the depth chart, the Browns have a quarterback roster decision approaching as Dillon Gabriel nears a return from injured reserve.

Activating him would put Gabriel, Sanders, Deshaun Watson and rookie Taylen Green on the 53-man roster, forcing Cleveland to weigh keeping four quarterbacks rather than establishing depth elsewhere on the roster.

While some reports have indicated the Browns are not looking to trade any of their quarterbacks — at least immediately — it’s a route Cleveland has to consider. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine predicts Cleveland will trade Shedeur Sanders.

“Keeping Sanders, Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green might be feasible for a week if they need to facilitate a deal, but having four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster is not ideal,” Ballentine said. “If the Browns can flip Sanders for a draft pick, it would make sense to do so in the coming weeks. They aren’t benching Watson soon and they’ll need to reevalute the position next season.”

Dillon Gabriel Decision Looms for Browns

Gabriel returned to practice on October 6, starting his 21-day window. He has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, but a decision on his activation is due next week. If he’s not activated, he’ll sit out the rest of the season.

The November 10 trade deadline gives general manager Andrew Berry additional time to consider the longer-term makeup of the room. Head coach Todd Monken said this week that the Gabriel decision would involve several voices within the organization.

“Sure. I think we all contribute to it. Head coach, offensive coordinator, quarterback coach, Andrew (Berry),” Monken said Wednesday.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported Saturday that Sanders will remain the No. 2 quarterback when Gabriel is activated. That would leave Sanders first in line behind Watson despite Gabriel’s return.

“The Browns have been happy with Sanders’ progress, and believe he’ll show significant improvement if and when he gets his opportunity this season,” Cabot wrote.

Sanders’ decision to hire Young Money APAA Sports as his first agency fueled speculation about his future. Cabot reported that the move was not made to request a trade.

“He knows he has a chance to start games here this season and has been working diligently to be ready,” Cabot wrote.

Browns Wins With Deshaun Watson Keep Sanders Waiting

Watson’s ability to deliver late has kept Cleveland competitive while Sanders waits for another starting opportunity.

The Browns enter the Tennessee game at 4-2 after a 13-10 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Watson’s 33-yard completion to Jerry Jeudy on the final possession set up Andre Szmyt’s winning field goal.

Cleveland’s offense remains inconsistent, but those finishes have the Browns at the top of the AFC North. A quarterback change is a much harder sell when Watson keeps finding a way to win.

Sanders started seven games as a rookie, finishing the season with 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His strongest statistical performance came against Tennessee, when he threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing score in a December loss.