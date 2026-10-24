Browns QB Dillon Gabriel Gets Bad News Ahead of Impending Return

Dillon Gabriel is nearing a return to the Cleveland Browns, but he isn’t expected to supplant Shedeur Sanders on the depth chart.

Gabriel’s impending activation has fueled speculation about a change behind Deshaun Watson. Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com delivered a clear answer about where the quarterbacks stand.

“Gabriel’s 21-day practice window closes by Wednesday, and the Browns will activate him back to the 53-man roster. But when they do, Sanders will still be the No. 2,” Cabot said. “Some have speculated that perhaps Gabriel would move into that spot ahead of Sanders, but that’s not the case. The Browns have been happy with Sanders’ progress, and believe he’ll show significant improvement if and when he gets his opportunity this season.”

The news from Cabot follows ESPN Cleveland host Tony Rizzo’s report that Gabriel had been taking second-team reps in practice. That raised questions about whether Cleveland was preparing to change its backup quarterback once Gabriel became available.

Dillon Gabriel Returns to Crowded Browns Quarterback Room

Gabriel has been working toward his return from a back injury, participating fully throughout the latest practice week. The Browns nevertheless ruled him out against the Tennessee Titans, extending his absence another game while keeping his activation decision open. It gives the Browns flexibility they don’t want to give up until next week, when they’ll be required to add him to the 53-man roster. If Gabriel is not activated, he’ll sit out the rest of the season.

Cleveland already has Watson, Sanders and rookie Taylen Green on the active roster. But Cabot believes the Browns are not looking to trade any of their passers, despite the logjam.

“Despite Gabriel’s return, the Browns still have no plans to trade him or Sanders. The only way that happens is if someone unexpectedly makes them an offer they can’t refuse,” Cabot said. “As of now, they’re still happy with their QB depth, and plan to continue developing the young QBs.”

Gabriel made six starts as a rookie in 2025, going 1-5 while throwing for 937 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. Sanders started the final seven games, finishing his rookie season with 1,400 passing yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Browns Still See Opportunity for Shedeur Sanders

There has been speculation circulating about Sanders’ standing and how satisfied he is with being the backup. Recently hiring an agent fueled the speculation, although Cabot said it has nothing to do with a trade.

“Sanders didn’t hire his first agent, Young Money APAA Sports, to request a trade from the Browns. He knows he has a chance to start games here this season and has been working diligently to be ready,” Cabot said.

Watson’s uneven performances have kept the quarterback discussion alive. Cleveland produced just 46 net yards in the first half against Baltimore before rallying for a 13-10 victory. His late 33-yard connection with Jerry Jeudy helped set up the winning field goal and pushed the Browns to 4-2.

The Browns visit Tennessee on Sunday with Sanders backing up Watson.